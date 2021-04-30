Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi: Muhurat & All About Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat

Today is Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi. Know all about the Vrat

Today is Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi. The Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Sankashti Chaturthi is believed to be one of the most auspicious days and according to legends, on this day Lord Shiva declared his son Ganesha is superior among all the gods. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the biggest days for devotees of Lord Ganesha. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi tithi and muhurat

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi tithi began at 10:09 PM on April 29

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi tithi ends at 7:09 PM on April 30

Moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi is at 10:48 PM

Know all about Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat today

In Sanskrit, Sankashti means to wipe out hurdles and anything evil. People observe the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat for happy tidings. On Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees wake up early and take a bath. They observe a strict fast in the honour of Lord Ganesha or the household deity. Those who fast often have fruits and milk based food once during the say but mostly vrat food like peanuts, potatoes and sabudana khichadi are popularly eaten.

On Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, the puja is done in the evening after seeing the moon. A photo or an idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with fresh flowers, kumkum and durva grass. An oil lamp is lit during the puja. Devotees chant Ganapati mantras and read the vrat katha or the story of Sankashti Chaturthi. The fast is broken after seeing the moon and completing Ganapati puja.