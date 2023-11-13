Puri Vs Luchi: What Sets Apart These Popular Deep-Fried Indian Breads? Find Out

Key differences between puri and luchi. (Image Credit: Istock)

Indian breads hold a significant place in Indian cuisine. Without them, our curries and sabzis won't taste half as good. They are what make our meal complete, and there's no way we can do without them. Among the vast variety, we are bringing your attention to two popular versions: puri and luchi. We are sure you must've had either of these breads at some point. Since both of them are deep-fried, many think they are the same. After all, what could really be the difference between two deep-fried breads? Well, if you think along the same lines, this article is just for you. Here, we'll be sharing some of the most striking differences that set these deep-fried breads apart. Curious to find out? Read on!

What Is Puri?

Puri is a popular deep-fried North Indian bread made with whole wheat flour. It is known for its soft and fluffy texture and has a nice golden brown colour. It can be paired with a variety of vegetarian Indian delicacies, such as aloo, chole, or even sabzi. Puri can also be made with other flours, such as kuttu or singhara.

What Is Luchi?

Luchi is deep-fried as well, but this bread hails from West Bengal. It has a similar texture to that of puri but is made of all-purpose flour instead. Luchi can be served with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Some versions of luchi are prepared using a mix of both whole wheat and all-purpose flour.

Puri Vs Luchi: What Are The Differences Between The Two:

1. Flour:

Puri and luchi are prepared using different types of flour. It's the major point of difference between the two breads. Puri is traditionally prepared using whole wheat flour (atta), while luchi is made with all-purpose flour (maida). This gives them a unique texture. There are some versions of puri that are made with kuttu or singhara flour as well. On the other hand, some people mix atta with maida to make luchi.

2. Flavour:

The flavours of puri and luchi are also not the same. Although the difference is slight, this point is worth nothing. For flavouring, seeds are added to the dough of the breads. While puri is flavoured with seeds such as ajwain, luchi is mostly flavoured with kalonji or nigella seeds. This difference in seeds is what imparts a distinct flavour to both of these breads.

3. Frying Method:

Puri and luchi are both deep-fried breads, but did you know the frying method is not the same? You must be wondering how this can be possible. Well, while making puris, the aim is to always fry them until they turn golden brown in colour. This usually takes a longer time. Luchi, on the other hand, is never browned. It is only fried until it becomes pale in colour. It's much whiter in colour as compared to puri and is quicker to cook.

4. Serving:

Another difference between puri and luchi is in the way they are served. Puri is always served with vegetarian dishes such as aloo or chole. Whereas luchi is served with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Popular choices for luchi include aloor dum and kosha mangsho. Therefore, the way both of these deep-fried breads are served is also not the same.

Bottom Line:

Puri and luchi may look similar, but if you delve deeper, you'll find several differences between them. It's not just the outer appearance; the ingredients, frying method, and flavours are all different. It's important to know about these differences so that you don't get yourself confused. So, make note of the above-mentioned points and enjoy your bread the right way.