Probiotics May Halve Risk Of Osteoporosis-Related Fractures In Women Over 50: Study

Probiotic foods are often recommended to be included in your diet by expert dietitians and health experts to maintain a healthy gut. However, eating probiotics may have other benefits as well. A new study has indicated that consuming probiotic foods may halve risk of bone loss in elderly women. The findings, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, provide new methods to prevent osteoporosis and reduce risks of fractures in the elderly. This means that a dietary intervention may go a long way in cutting risks of the age-related condition, which affects one in three women in their old age.

In the study, the risk of osteoporosis was seen to be reduced by 50 per cent in women who received a regular dose of probiotics, compared to women who only received a placebo. Talking about the novel solution to the bone health problem, Mattias Lorentzon, Professor at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden said, "Older women are at risk the most of osteoporosis and fractures. Treatment with probiotics can be an effective and safe way to prevent the onset of osteoporosis in many older people in the future." Osteoporosis is characterized by weak or brittle bones, which cannot take even low level loads and are at risk of breaking at any time.

According to International Osteoporosis Foundation data, osteoporosis affects an alarming number of people around the world and causes over 8.9 million fractures annually. These statistics translate to one osteoporotic fracture every three seconds. The incidence of osteoporotic fractures is more in women than in men- one in three women over the age of 50 suffer the fracture, while one in every five men of the same age, suffer from it. The study was conducted with the participation of 100 women with average age 76 years, who were either given a powder containing healthy bacteria, or a placebo.



(With IANS inputs)

