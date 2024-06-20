Priyanka Chopra's former restaurant SONA's last service will be on June 30, 2024. (Photo: sonanewyork)

Actor Priyanka Chopra's former New York restaurant SONA is closing its doors, as confirmed by an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram handle. In 2021, Priyanka teamed up with restaurateur Maneesh K. Goyal to launch SONA in New York, a culinary haven that reimagined traditional Indian flavours. Dishes like Goan fish curry, lamb chops, kulfi falooda, and saffron jalebi quickly became favourites among patrons. Despite Priyanka's departure from the partnership in August 2023, the restaurant continued under co-owner Maneesh K. Goyal's stewardship.

Sharing the closure news on Instagram, SONA's statement read, "After more than three remarkable years, SONA will be closing. We are immensely grateful to everyone who walked through our doors. It has been our greatest honour to serve you. A heartfelt thank you to our dedicated team who offered delicious food, smiles, and warmth every day. SONA's final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30th. We hope to see you one last time for a meal or a drink. Our doors and hearts are open."

Several loyal patrons expressed their sadness in the comments:

"This news saddens me. The food was truly exceptional," one wrote. Another added, "What? So soon? You guys were just getting started!"

A regular customer reminisced, "You will be deeply missed! We have such fond memories there, and the food was always superb!" A sympathetic chef commented, "The restaurant industry is ruthless! I'm saddened to hear this, especially since you were so unique and tried to carve out a niche!"

A disappointed user shared, "Oh no! I never got the chance to dine there. However, I did snap a picture outside while visiting New York. I'm sorry to hear this."

Maneesh K. Goyal also shared a reflective note on his Instagram handle. "A while back, I chose to let fulfillment guide my path. I aspired to live a life and pursue work that felt liberating and genuine; this motivation has been my guiding light. It hasn't always been smooth sailing (and sometimes doesn't come as naturally as it might seem), but I persevere. It's shaped me into the risk-taker and dream-chaser I am today. That's why I took on something as seemingly improbable as opening a restaurant - my first-ever venture in my mid-40s, amidst a pandemic, in the heart of New York," a part of his statement read, closing with heartfelt gratitude, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who helped bring this dream to life."