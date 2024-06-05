Dhamaka In New York Is Among Best Michelin Guide Restaurants For Spicy Food

Best Michelin Guide restaurants for spicy food in New York

Indians love their desi delicacies and look for comfort wherever they go. In New York, if you are looking to satiate the desi cravings, then we have the perfect place for you to try. Michelin Guide recently released a list of the best spicy food restaurants in New York, where you can see an Indian restaurant making it to the top five. It is the Dhamaka restaurant, located in Essex Market, New York. As per the description on the official website of Michelin Guide, "Dhamaka, which means "explosion" in Hindi, is a bold love letter to the country's more rustic dishes, many of which are drawn from the owner's childhood."

Owned by Roni Mazumder and Chintan Pandya, the restaurant serves some of the most authentic desi foods, prepared with "complex spices" and "fierce heat levels". "The kitchen grinds many of its spices daily, and the crowds have been quick to recognize such attention to detail," reads the description on the officical Michelin Guide website. Earlier, Dhamaka made its place in the list of 'World's 50 Best Restaurants' of 2023.

According to Dhamaka website, the menu comprises provincial desi dishes including chapli kebab, Amritsari fish fry, lasooni palak, pahaadi jhinga, rara gosht, nalli biryani, panchmel dal and more. The dessert section includes desi treats like rabdi and kulfi. The beverage section too witnesess some interesting set of cocktails, named aam sutra, saada paan, Goan gangster, kahwa et al.

Here's the complete list of restaurants that made it to the top five list of Best Michelin Guide Restaurants for spicy food:

1. Ugly Baby - Thai cuisine

2. Szechuan Gourmet - Sichuan cuisine

3. Dhamaka - Indian cuisine

4. KRU - Thai cuisine

5. Miss Lily's - Jamaican cuisine.

For further details regarding New York's Best Michelin Guide Restaurants For Spicy Food, click here.