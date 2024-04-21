When In Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra Relishes Cheese Fondue And Raclette

Priyanka Chopra had lip-smacking food during her Switzerland visit!

Priyanka Chopra's foodie tales are always too good to miss. Whether it's the superstar eating ice cream in the rain, showing us her bowl of soupy Maggi during rainy days, or simply indulging in her favourite brand of chips, everything can be easily found on her Instagram profile. Recently, Priyanka was in Switzerland to enjoy a snowy escapade, and how could she miss out on authentic Swiss cuisine? Not only did she enjoy the dishes, but she also made sure to share sneak peeks on her Instagram Stories. First of all, the actress shared a picture of cheese fondue that left us drooling all over our screens. The text attached to the picture read, “Fondue .. on cue!”

Priyanka Chopra also tried the popular Swiss cheese raclette and documented the moment in a video. In the clip, we can see her saying, “Raclette for the first time.” However, she mispronounces the word, and her friend from behind the camera corrects her, after which the superstar laughs. Her friend then says, “One more time from the top.” Describing the taste of the dish, Priyanka says, “This is insane.”

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Just like Priyanka Chopra, if you also wish to try Swiss cuisine, below are some recipes that can follow:

1. Cheese Fondue

If you are a fan of cheese, this dish is heaven for you. Get a rich and creamy blend of melted cheeses infused with white wine and garlic. Cheese Fondue is perfect for dipping bread, blanched vegetables, and meats. Click here for the recipe.

2. Brunsli With Meringue Cookies

Who would not like a blend of Brunsli's chocolate-almond flavours and the sweetness of meringue? This Swiss treat provides a mix of dense, chewy textures and light, crispy bites. Recipe here.

3. Bircher Muesli

It is a Swiss breakfast cereal made with rolled oats, apples, yoghurt or milk, nuts, seeds, and honey or maple syrup. This dish is a perfect way to start your day in a wholesome manner. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Swiss Roll

It is a dessert that consists of a sponge cake layer spread with filling and rolled into a log shape. The sponge cake is generally made from eggs, sugar, and flour, and is sometimes also flavoured with vanilla or cocoa powder. Detailed recipe here.

5. Risotto

In this Italian classic, rice is slowly cooked with broth, wine, onions, garlic, and cheese until it achieves a creamy consistency. You can also customise risotto with ingredients like mushrooms, seafood, or seasonal vegetables for a comforting and satisfying meal. Check out the recipe here.

