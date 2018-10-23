Poor Oral Health Linked to High Blood Pressure: 5 Foods To Manage High BP 

Do you have high blood pressure? Then you must give extra attention towards your oral health. Surprised? Don't be. According to a recent study, people with high blood pressure taking medication for their condition are more likely to benefit from the therapy if they have good oral health. The findings of the study have been published in the journal of the American Heart Association.



For the study, the researchers reviewed medical and dental exam records of more than 3,600 people with high blood pressure. The findings revealed that those with healthier gums were found to have lower blood pressure. They also responded better to blood pressure-lowering medications, compared with individuals who have gum disease, a condition known as periodontitis. Among participants with periodontitis, 20 percent less likely to reach healthy blood pressure ranges, compared with patients in good oral health.

Davide Pietropaoli, lead investigator of the study said, "Physicians should pay close attention to patients' oral health, particularly those receiving treatment for hypertension, and urge those with signs of periodontal disease to seek dental care. Likewise, dental health professionals should be aware that oral health is indispensable to overall physiological health, including cardiovascular status."

Hypertension is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. The target blood pressure range for people with hypertension is less than 130/80 mmHg.

Patients with severe periodontitis had the systolic pressure that was, on average, 3 mmHg higher than those with good oral health. While seemingly small, the 3mmHg difference is similar to the reduction in blood pressure that can be achieved by reducing salt intake by 6 grams per day (equal to a teaspoon of salt, or 2.4 grams of sodium), the researchers said.

The presence of periodontal disease widened the gap even farther, up to 7 mmHg, among people with untreated hypertension, the study found. Blood-pressure medication narrowed the gap, down to 3 mmHg, but did not completely eliminate it, suggesting that periodontal disease may interfere with the effectiveness of blood pressure therapy.

"Patients with high blood pressure and the clinicians who care for them should be aware that good oral health may be just as important in controlling the condition as are several lifestyle interventions are known to help control blood pressure, such as a low-salt diet, regular exercise, and weight control," Pietropaoli said.

The study was observational in nature. It did not exactly reveal how periodontal disease interferes with blood pressure treatment, the researchers say their results are consistent with previous research stating that low-grade oral inflammation may be linked to blood vessel damage and cardiovascular risk.

Foods to manage High Blood Pressure



You diet plays a crucial role in managing your blood pressure levels. Foods high in sodium is a strict no-no for people dealing with high BP. They are also not advised to eat food fried in low-grade refined oil as it is full of saturated fats.

Here are some foods that you may like to include in your high blood pressure diet:



1. Sweet Potatoes



Sweet potatoes are not only high in potassium.Potassium in an important electrolyte that helps regulate blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium in the body. It helps eliminate sodium through urine.

2. Spinach



Spinach is packed with lutein. Lutein prevents thickening of walls of arteries. Moreover, spinach is packed with potassium, folate and magnesium, which further ensures that your blood pressure levels are in check.

3. Banana

Bananas aren't just sweet and low in sodium; they're also rich in potassium which helps lower blood pressure.

4. Celery



Eating celery stalks a day can reduce high blood pressure. It contains phytochemicals known as phthalides that relax the muscle tissue in the artery walls.

5. Oatmeal

Eating a diet high in fiber & whole grains helps your body maintain a healthy blood pressure and oatmeal does just that! It helps reduce both your systolic and diastolic pressure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs ANI)

