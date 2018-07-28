Plant-Based Food May Boost Your Heart Health: 6 (Vegetarian) Foods For Healthy Heart

According to the study published in in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, eating plant-based foods like nuts, soy, pulses, beans, peas and a little amount of plant sterolsa may help in preventing risk for cardiovascular disease including blood pressure, triglycerides and inflammation. The plant-based dietary pattern is known as portfolio diet and it is based on a 2,000 calorie diet, as per the researchers. Other than reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL) by about 30 percent when combined with a low-saturated fat diet, it was found that, the diet reduced the overall risk for coronary heart disease, which includes angina and heart attack. John Sievenpiper, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, said, "We have known the portfolio diet lowers LDL cholesterol, but we didn't have a clear picture of what else it could do." The researchers further said that dietary and lifestyle modifications can enable patients to manage high cholesterol and cardiovascular risk, and the current study provides further rationale for that approach. If the one follows the diet, people will find that incorporating just a few more plant-based foods offers noticeable benefits, the researchers noted.

Plan-Based Diet: Consuming plant-based foods may help in preventing risk for cardiovascular disease.



Plant-Based (Vegetarian) Foods For Healthy Heart:

Broccoli

Broccoli is packed with several heart-friendly minerals like potassium and magnesium. Broccoli's high fibre and omega-3 fatty acids help keep the LDL or bad cholesterol at bay. The potassium in broccoli acts as vasodilator and checks your blood pressure levels.

Ginger

Experts have also linked ginger to lower levels of Low Density Lipoproteins or "bad" cholesterol, which are known to increase risk of heart disease. Add this in your daily diet and watch out for effective results. One of the best ways to add ginger to your diet is to begin your morning with tasty ginger tea. Research says that sipping ginger tea is quite beneficial and may cure many health problems. And, when it comes to blood thinning, ginger is known to reduce inflammation and further relaxes the muscles. Who knew that a single cup of ginger tea can do wonders for your health.

Carrots

The high fibre quotient of carrots boosts heart health removing excess LDL cholesterol from the walls of arteries and blood vessels. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing carrots, "contains a form of calcium easily assimilated by the body that may help lower "unhealthy " (LDL) cholesterol levels." The health benefits of carrots are due to their richness in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B8 and pantothenic acid. Consumption of carrots helps reduce cholesterol and prevents heart attacks.

Beetroot

Various studies around the world have shown that the high content of nitrates in beetroot produces a gas called nitric oxide. This gas helps to relax and dilate your blood vessels which improves blood flow and lowers blood pressure. Beets are a powerhouse of nutrition. High in vitamins, minerals, and organic compounds like vitamin C, magnesium, iron, copper and phosphorus, they help in the treatment of heart diseases.

Amla

Amla reduces the risk of heart diseases by regulating the build-up of bad cholesterol. Amino acids and antioxidants aid in the overall functioning of heart.

Cayenne Peppers

Cayenne peppers are power-packed with properties that help in thinning our blood. And, the credit goes to salicylates, which are found in high amount in cayenne peppers. Adding cayenne peppers to our daily diet, in the form of capsules or in the food, could lower your blood pressure and increase circulation.