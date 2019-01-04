Planning To Start Your Weight Loss Journey This Year? Avoid These Foods And Drinks

As we bid adieu to 2018 and welcome the New Year, a lot of people have started to keep various New Year's resolutions - weight loss being on top of many people's list. If this year you have planned to start afresh by eating healthy in order to shed those extra kilos, it's time for you to bring changes in your daily diet and ditch fattening and processed foods. Steer clear of foods that are oily and junk and that are made using preservatives and added sugars, as they will only add to the calorie load and hamper weight loss efforts. If you wish to achieve your weight loss goal effectively and efficiently, avoid these foods and drinks and watch out for the results:



Carbonated Drinks



If you often like to pair your food with carbonated beverages or sodas, then it's time you stop doing that. Consumption of carbonated drinks could be one of the major reasons that would be stopping you from losing those extra kilos, thanks to the presence of calories in it. Aerated drinks and sodas will only hamper your weight loss journey as they contain artificial sweeteners.



Fruit Cereals



Fruit cereals come packed with added sugars that can do more harm than good to your body. If you wish to start your day on a healthy note, keeping in mind your weight loss goals, then replace fruit cereals with oats instead as it is packed with fibre content and various essential vitamins and minerals that would help promote weight loss.



Processed Meat



Processed packaged meat like sausages, pepperoni, et al can also come in way of your weight loss goals. Be it canning, dehydration, or freezing, all come under the category of processing. Most processed foods contain sodium and sugar in excess amounts, both of which act as preservatives.



Deep Fried Foods



If pakodas, fries and samosas are your thing, then it's time for you to give up on them. Junk foods contribute to weight gain to a great extent as most of them undergo deep-frying process. The excess of oil in such foods items could also lead to heart-related ailments.



Now, that you know what all foods and drinks you need to exclude from your diet, get on to your weight loss journey and get in shape. Happy New Year!



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

