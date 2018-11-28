Onions For Weight Loss: 2 Best Ways To Use Onions To Shed Extra Kilos (With Recipes)

Belly fat is a common problem for many of us. It refers to the accumulation of visceral fat around the organs in your abdomen, which results in an increased waist size. If you have more fat around your belly and waist, then just counting calories may not be entirely sufficient. There are a number of foods that you need to ditch and a number of other healthy foods that you need to add to your diet, in order to shed belly fat and lose weight. However, there are certain foods that we have grown up eating and which we may have forgotten the health benefits of. These common day-to-day foods are an important part of our daily lives, but their weight loss effects are not visible on us because we're simply not eating them in the right way.

We use onions in almost every dish and yet, we are completely unaware of the potential that this humble yet powerful vegetable has for weight loss. Onions are a source of soluble fibre, which makes it a powerful prebiotic food. It ensures a healthy gut, which is crucial for weight loss and belly fat loss. Bake them, squeeze the juice out of them, soup them or eat them raw- there are a number of ways to eat onions to lose belly fat quickly.

Nutritional Composition of Raw Onions

One cup (160 grams) of chopped onion contains 64 calories, 15 grams of carbohydrate, 0.16 grams of fat, 2.7 grams of fibre, 1.76 grams of protein, 6.78 grams of sugar, and 12% of the daily requirement of vitamin C, vitamin B-6 and manganese. They also contain small amounts of calcium, iron, folate, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium and the antioxidants quercetin and sulfur. (Source: USDA)

How To Use Onions For Weight Loss:

1. Onion Juice

Things You Need:

1 bulb of white onion

3 cups of water

Method:

Peel off the onion skin and slice it in a bowl. Now, add a cup of water to a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Remove it from heat after 3-4 minutes and put onions and water to a mixer. Mix it well and add two more cups of water. Pour the onion juice into a glass and drink it.

2. Onion Soup

Things You Need:

6 large red onions

3 chopped tomatoes

1 cup shredded cabbage

4 cups vegetable or chicken stock

2 cloves of minced garlic

Grated ginger root (optional)

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Remove the skin on onions and chop them. Now, take a soup pot and add olive oil to it. Add ginger and garlic and sauté them for 2 minutes. It's time to add the onions and veggies. Stir and cook for 30 seconds. Now, add the vegetable or chicken stock, black pepper and salt. Stir and cover. Cook for 15 minutes. Transfer the soup to a bowl and enjoy it.

Onion Dishes For Weight Loss:

Pyaaz ka Raita Recipe: Whip up a bowlful of this comforting raita with onions, cumin, chillies and coriander to enhance the flavour.

Roasted Onion: Bursting with a smoky flavour of onions and the aroma of cloves, this recipe is perfect for a sunny brunch.

So, go ahead and add onions to your daily diet; but just remember, anything in excess is bad for your health and moderation is the key.

