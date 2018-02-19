Oatmeal For Beauty: Here's How You Can Use The Superfood For A Nourished Skin

For the longest time oatmeal has been associated with quick and natural weight loss. Turns out, that that the superfood could prove to be your best beauty companion too! According to experts oatmeal acts as a skin protecting active ingredient, restoring the skin's normal pH and that helps in preventing and relieving dry skin.

Moisturizers with natural ingredient such as oatmeal can indeed prove to be a savior for dry skin. It has enhanced ability to lock-in moisture and relieve dry, itchy and irritated skin. It can also restore skins' normal pH.



Reshma Vishnani, Consultant Dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, and Raj Parikh, dermatologist and skin expert at Aveeno India. She adds that skincare done with natural ingredients not only helps keep side effects of artificial ingredients at bay, but also gives lasting radiance that makes you look and feel healthier and beautiful.

Here's how you can make most of the moisturizer

1. Always use the moisturizer which is non-greasy and non-comedogenic.

2. One of the best time to apply moisturizer is immediately immediately after a bath on damp skin

3. For healthy skin, avoid moisturizers with heavy fragrance that could aggravate any underlying dermatitis.

You could also use oatmeal for a variety of your beauty rituals by making a DIY oats skin cream cum moisturizer.

All you need to do is place the rolled oats in a blender and blend them into a fine powder. Add the plain yogurt and honey to the ground oats and stir well to combine until you get a creamy consistency. Transfer the cream in a plastic air-tight container and refrigerate for upto two three days. Your cream is ready to use.

(With inputs from IANS)