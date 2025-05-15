NDTV Exclusive: India Fighting Twin Wars - On Ground And Online

In an era where battles are no longer fought only on borders but also on screens, India is fighting a twin war - one on the ground and the other in the digital domain. As the Indian Army targets enemy posts with precision, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is spearheading a critical mission to expose and counter Pakistan's misinformation war.

Since May 7, the day of India's strategic strike across the border, an advanced Command Center was established within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This facility has since been operating round-the-clock, becoming the nerve center of India's fight against falsehood and propaganda.

This battle isn't just about defeating the enemy on the battlefield. It's about preserving truth in the age of misinformation. As Indian forces neutralized enemy threats, Pakistan intensified its digital offensive - flooding social media and foreign media channels with manipulated narratives and fake news. In response, India's Information Ministry, in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has mobilised a real-time counter-misinformation operation.

Inside the MIB Command Center

The command center, functional since May 7, is the hub of a multi-agency operation. Here, teams of experts from various government bodies work seamlessly to identify, analyze, and debunk disinformation campaigns launched from across the border. Their goal: to ensure that truth prevails over propaganda.

Key to this effort is the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC). This unit is responsible for constant surveillance of TV broadcasts, not just in India but from Pakistan and other foreign networks. Every claim, every breaking news ticker, every image is scrutinized for authenticity.

In parallel, the New Media Wing of the Information Ministry is keeping a sharp eye on digital platforms-websites, social media channels, blogs. A dedicated team is analysing posts, hashtags, and trends originating from or influenced by Pakistan's online operations.

High-Tech Tools in the Digital Battlefield

The government's digital response is powered by specially developed analytical tools. These tools are capable of tracking the origin of fake news, identifying amplification patterns, and determining the intent behind viral posts. Once a piece of misinformation is flagged, it's rapidly countered with verified facts through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit.

To counter fake news and propganda government agency called Samvad is working. This team checks what is going on social media, and how we can tackle this and push India's narrative. This agency is using Intelligence tool. The PIB Fact Check team has become a central pillar in this information war. By promptly posting fact-based responses on social media, they ensure that accurate information reaches the public.

Blocking the Digital Threat

But exposing lies isn't enough. The Ministry of Information and Technology is taking stringent action against social media handles spreading falsehoods with malicious intent. Accounts propagating misleading narratives or fake news are being reported and blocked under the IT Act.

Operation sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and attacked nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were shot dead. The Indian armed forces destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, and killed more than 100 terrorists.

After India's overnight operations, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted. India then hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement last Saturday to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.