Nutritionist Slams People For McDonald's Orders, X Post Goes Viral

A nutritionist's recent post about fast food has sparked a range of reactions online

Health consciousness may be on the rise, but the popularity of fast food chains doesn't seem to have diminished by much. Whether due to cravings or convenience, many of us frequent these establishments. Recently, a nutritionist visited one such restaurant and shared her observations on X (formerly Twitter). Her caption suggests that she highly disapproves of the food at these outlets. Her post has since gone viral, sparking a debate online. While some users have agreed with her views, others have offered a different opinion. Find out more below.

In her post, X user and nutritionist Pramila Mundra shared a photo of a tray of food at McDonald's. It consisted of two veg burgers, fries and a Coke Float. She claimed that she had gone to the fast food restaurant to buy water. She seemed shocked to see what most of the other customers were ordering and expressed concern about the health risks posed by such food. In the caption she wrote, "As I wait for a bottle of water in the queue - this is what I see most people ordering! No wonder overweight, obesity and most metabolic diseases are on the rise. I realise we have come very far away from real foods!"

Since being shared on 20 August 2023, her post has received 388.3K views so far. A few users shared their concerns about fast food in reply to her post. But others were left wondering what exactly the nutritionist expected at a place like McDonald's. Take a look at the reactions below.

Processed food Spike insulin and glucose still people love It 😄😄 — K.Balasandar (@BalasandarK) August 20, 2023

That french fries, it is toxic AF — § (@thatdelhichef) August 20, 2023

You were waiting for a bottle of water in a queue at McDonald's and you're surprised that people are ordering McDonald's food at McDonald's?

Just trying to understand — komal 🤸🏽‍♀️ (@komal_42) August 20, 2023

Yes..that is what MacD is for....and people may be having a cheat day 😀. — SS (@shukuls) August 21, 2023

You should stand in a KFC queue and announce that the world is mostly non-vegetarian — mom@wimpykid (@Neha99435887) August 22, 2023

???? what else do you expect to see in McDonald's?????? Masala Dosa?? — Omi (@_CornrowKenny_) August 21, 2023

Cos that was the nearest outlet from my shopping store !! — Pramila Mundra (@PramilaMundra) August 20, 2023

What did you think of the nutritionist's post? Let us know in the comments below.

