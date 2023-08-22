Bengaluru Man Falls Sick After Eating Expired Oats, Gets Rs 10k Compensation

A Bengaluru man fell sick after eating expired oats.

It is often said that expired products should not be consumed beyond the last date. And recently, one such incident proved that this rule should be followed, especially for food and drink products. A Bengaluru man, named Parappa, had consumed readymade oats that he purchased from a supermarket in September 2021. He did not realise that the packet was past its expiry date. The 49-year-old then fell sick and had to visit a doctor for his illness. This is when he came back to check the packet of oats that he purchased for the date mentioned on the label, and he was in for a shock. Read on to know all the details.

As per a Times of India report, the Bengaluru man had purchased honey-flavoured oats worth Rs 925 from a supermarket nearby. When he fell ill, he went back and checked the packet and saw that the supermarket had put a new label to conceal the original expiry date. He then contacted the supermarket staff but did not receive a satisfactory response. The Bengaluru resident then decided to take the legal route and approached the local Consumer Court, which sent a legal notice to the supermarket.

The supermarket was ordered to pay compensation for changing the labels. Photo: Pixabay

The case then went to the Bengaluru Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, where the ruling was in his favour. The court ordered the supermarket to refund the price of the product, Rs 925. An additional Rs 10,000 was asked to be paid to the man – Rs 5,000 for health costs and Rs 5,000 for legal expenses incurred), as per Times of India.