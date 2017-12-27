Now Monitor Diabetes With a Pain-Free Skin Patch: 5 Foods Which May Help Too

Here's a news that will make all diabetics take a leap of joy. Researchers have developed a pain-free skin patch containing dissolvable compounds that responds to blood chemistry to manage glucose automatically.

Diabetes is a disorder in which which the body's ability to produce or respond to the hormone insulin is impaired, resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and spike in blood sugar(glucose) levels. Diabetes is one of the leading global health concerns of the current times. Global incidence of all types of diabetes is about 285 million people, of which 90 per cent have Type-2 diabetes.

A finger prick before mealtimes and maybe an insulin injection is an uncomfortable but necessary routine for people with type 2 diabetes for their ongoing vigilance over the amount of sugar. Bit according to a latest study published online in the journal Nature Communication, researchers have found a biochemical formula of mineralised compounds in the patch that responds to sugar levels for days at a time.

The study conducted over a group of mice, the researchers identified that the biochemically formulated patch of dissolvable microneedles can make the management of Type-2 diabetes much easier.

"This experimental approach could be a way to take advantage of the fact that persons with Type-2 diabetes can still produce some insulin," said Richard Leapman of National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), part of National Institutes of Health (NIH), US.

"A weekly microneedle patch application would also be less complicated and painful than routines that require frequent blood testing," Leapman said.

A material called alginate forms the base of the experimental patch. Alginate is a gum-like natural substance extracted from brown algae.It is mixed with therapeutic agents and poured into a microneedle form to make the patch.

"Alginate is a pliable material - it is soft, but not too soft," said lead researcher Xiaoyuan (Shawn) Chen of NIBIB.

"It has to be able to poke the dermis, and while not a commonly used material for needles, it seems to work pretty well in this case," Chen said.

For the study, the tea, infused alginate with a formula of biochemical particles stimulates the body's own insulin production when needed and curbs that stimulation when normal blood sugar concentration is reached.The study also noted that the responsive delivery system of the patch can meet the body's need for days instead of being used up all at once.

Insulin is a hormone made in the pancreas and secreted into the bloodstream to regulate glucose in response to food intake. Several diabetics require insulin therapy that is usually given by injection just under the skin in amounts that are calculated according to the deficit in naturally generated insulin in the blood. More often than not, the Insulin therapy is poorly managed.

The alternate therapy approach developed by NIBIB researchers is looking to make diabetes management more convenient.

Diabetics tend to have high blood sugar levels due to the inefficiency of insulin, a hormone secreted by the pancreas, to control them. Here are six foods that can help in controlling your blood sugar levels naturally.

1. Barley

A study done by Lund University in Sweden states that eating a special mixture of dietary fibres found in barley can help reduce your appetite as well as high blood sugar levels. "Whole grains like oats, brown rice or millets like jowar and ragi contain both soluble and insoluble fibre that helps with sugar control," shares Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta.

2. Bananas

Accordingly to a study done by the University College Dublin in Ireland, resistant starch found in foods such as bananas, potatoes, grains and legumes, may benefit your health by aiding blood sugar control, supporting gut health and enhancing satiety. This is a form of starch that is not digested in the small intestine and is, therefore, considered a type of dietary fiber.

3. Nuts

Nuts contain unsaturated fats, proteins and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, you should include at least 50 grams of almonds, cashews, chestnuts, walnuts or pistachios in your daily diet to control high levels of blood fats (triglycerides) and sugars.



4. Bitter gourd (Karela)



Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin which has been shown to control diabetes naturally. A report issued in the Journal of Chemistry & Biology gives evidence that consumption of bitter gourd tends to increase the uptake of glucose and improves glycemic control.

Load up on these foods and keep high blood sugar levels at bay.(With Inputs IANS)