New Year Detox: Burn Off Calories With This Ayurvedic Detox Drink

The New Year has already begun and we're all guilty of indulging in toothsome delights in the past few days. New Year celebrations are synonymous to good food. However, with all the yummy and greasy food, comes a heavy dose of calories. If you are now looking for ways to get rid of that calorie load and detox yourself, we're here to help. With just few readily available kitchen ingredients, you can now detox and give your year a healthy start. According to Ayurvedic expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "A combination of turmeric, black pepper, honey and amla is good for detox in winters and for after-party. It also helps in metabolising fat."



Here's How You Can Make This Ayurvedic Drink For New Year Detox:

Ingredients:

Turmeric - a pinch

Black Pepper - 1/4 tsp

Water - 1 cup

Honey - 1 tsp

Amla (raw) - 1 or 1 tsp amla powder



Method:



- To begin with, take 1 cup of water in a vessel and bring it to boil.

- Add a pinch of turmeric to the water along with coarsely ground black pepper. Allow it to steep for some time.

- Now, add honey and amla to this mixture. Bring it off the stove and drink lukewarm.



Note: Black pepper helps in digestion and keeps the metabolism up and running, further helping you in your weight loss journey. Amla is known to provide relief from hangover. This concoction is also good to take care of seasonal allergies.



So, bring together all the above-mentioned ingredients and prepare a detox drink for yourself.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

