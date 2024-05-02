New Study Reveals Why Beer Tastes Better When Served Cold

A new study explains why cold beer tends to taste better (Photo Credit: iStock)

Do you enjoy your beer chilled? If yes, you would be happy to know that science agrees with you. A recent study published in the Matter Journal has shed light on why beer tends to taste better at lower temperatures. The researchers studied the behaviour of water and ethanol molecules in different alcoholic beverages. They found that the structure of these molecules - which can affect taste - is impacted not only by a drink's ABV (Alcohol By Volume) but also by its temperature. "The preference for cold beer is supported by our findings. Lower temperatures enhance the distinct sensory attributes of beer, making it more enjoyable for many consumers." Prof Lei Jiang, one of the authors of the study, told The Telegraph.

On studying the clusters of water and ethanol molecules, the researchers noted that they formed specific shapes in specific drinks at a given temperature. The clusters in lower ABV beverages (such as beer) at lower temperatures seemed to resemble pyramid-like structures. On the other hand, warmer drinks with a higher ABV had clusters with chain-like shapes. "When the temperature drops, the structure becomes more compact, which is why chilled beer has a more stimulating taste," Jiang said, as per New Scientist. He also said that these pyramid clusters are "associated with a more refreshing flavour" as opposed to the more pungent flavour of beverages with chain-like structures.

Before this, research findings about the impact of climate change on beer made headlines around the world. Published in the scientific journal, Nature Communications, the study suggested that climate change could potentially increase the price of beer and alter its taste. Rising temperatures and other conditions can reduce the quantity and quality of hops flowers - one of the key ingredients used for brewing beer. Click here to know more.

