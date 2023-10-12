Attention Beer Lovers! Climate Change May Alter The Taste Of Your Favourite Drink, Says Study

A recent study reveals the effects of climate change on beer production. (Photo Credit: Unsplash)

Have you ever wondered what beer is made up of? The four primary ingredients are generally grain, water, hops and yeast. Hops refers to the flower of the hop plant, which plays a role in determining the bitterness and flavour profile of different types of beer. In order to make beer, the grains are malted and mashed to make wort, which is then often boiled with hops, lending it a distinctive bitterness. Why should you know about this? Understanding just how important this flower is to beer-making will help you grasp the findings of a study recently published in the scientific journal, Nature Communications. This study suggests that climate change could potentially make beer more expensive and also alter its taste.

Also Read: 5 Clever Ways To Open A Beer Bottle Without An Opener

The hops flower is one of the key ingredients used for the production of beer. Photo Credit: iStock

Also Read: Mindful Drinking: Balancing A Healthy Lifestyle With Beer Appreciation

Scientists from the Czech Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Cambridge University have found that the quantity and quality of European hops flowers could be significantly affected due to climate change. The study highlights that the rising popularity of craft beers has led to an increased demand for high-quality, aromatic hops. Drought conditions and higher temperatures have been shown to negatively impact the growth of these flowers. Model projections by the researchers suggest that yields for traditional hops will decrease by 4 to 18 percent by 2050 in Europe. Additionally, the production of hop acids (responsible for flavouring) will drop by 20 to 31 percent.

Also Read: Forgot To Keep Your Beer In The Fridge? This Trick Will Chill It Instantly

According to the BBC, Martin Mozny, co-author of the paper and research scientist at CAS, said: "Failure to adapt will jeopardise the profitability of hop growing in some areas. The consequence will be lower production and a higher price for brewers". Thus, Global Warming could not only endanger the taste and quality of your favourite beers but also lead to higher prices. Miroslav Trnka, another co-author, told The Washington Post, "Adaptation is possible, but only if you keep warming to a reasonable level".