'New Dyson Cake' - Viral Cake Video Sparks Hilarious Comparisons To Air Filters

Instagram is full of awe-inspiring cake-making videos. Food vloggers, bakers and artists continue to wow us with their extraordinary creations. Recently, we came across one such video that has sparked a range of hilarious comparisons online. In the viral video, we first observe the cake artist pouring melted white chocolate over a surface and tempering it. Once it has been flattened, he places a stencil on top and begins to cut out long, equally sized strips of the chocolate. He places them lengthwise around a cylindrical cake. He also replicates the process for another, smaller cake tier. The next shot directly revealed the cake to be coloured in stunning hues. As the artist rotates the cake, we see it catch the light to reveal shades of yellow, orange, pink and more in a gradient effect.

In the caption, the artist revealed the cake has a black forest filling and was covered in ganache before being adorned with tempered chocolate. He also stated, "The final coating in this decor is velour: it's a mixture of chocolate and cocoa butter in a ratio of 50/50." Watch the full viral video below.

Although the reel was first shared a few months ago, it has continued to make the rounds online. People have been left fascinated by this creation. The video has received more than 7.6 million views and 820K likes so far. While some have been simply amazed by the skill of the artist, others have found it reminiscent of objects in their daily life. Several Instagram users have compared the cake to an air filter. A few have also compared it to HomePods: the smart speaker devices by Apple. Read some of the reactions below:

"Not the new Dyson cake

"Looks like a delicious air filter."

"Didn't think my oil filter would look so good."

"The layers are like Queer Air Filters - I feel like I'm breathing better already!"

"This looks like a HomePod but it's cake."

"Gorgeous! It's giving Apple HomePod, which can only be a good thing."

"When you study architecture but also wanna be a baker."

"When the orange bit shows up it's like seeing the sunset, amazing job!"

"Why is it so beautiful? How can one bring themselves to slice that?"

