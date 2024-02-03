'Most Indians Can't...': London Chef's Homemade Uttapam Garners Praise

Uttapam makes for a popular breakfast (Photo Credit: iStock)

Around the world, there is a growing shift towards plant-based diets, and South India's uttapam is a delicious example. In a recent viral video, a London-based chef prepared this traditional Indian dish, as part of his exploration of plant-based foods from around the world. Similar to idli and dosa, uttapam is made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, a process that enhances digestibility and nutrient absorption, making it one of South India's healthiest breakfasts. Unlike idli's steamed trays or dosa's thin pan preparation, uttapam takes the form of a fluffy pancake, fried to perfection and loaded with aromatic toppings like onions, chillies, tomatoes, and coriander. This breakfast delicacy can be enjoyed with a side of fresh coriander chutney or sprinkled with Milagai Podi, an explosive condiment.

In his recent cooking session, the chef demonstrated the preparation of this beloved South Indian dish. He started by soaking and washing rice, and grinding it into a smooth batter using a mixer. Following the same procedure with urad dal, he emphasised the importance of achieving a smooth consistency. After combining the two pastes, he added salt, mixed the batter by hand, and allowed it to ferment for a few hours.

Also Read: Watch: UK Food Vlogger Makes Sattu Paratha From Scratch, Video Gets More Than 19M Views

For the topping, he finely chopped onions, tomatoes, chillies, and coriander, combining them with salt. To cook, he brushed a hot pan with oil and poured the batter, adding the prepared toppings. He skillfully flipped it until both sides attained a golden brown hue. Once off the pan, he sprinkled Milagai Podi (gunpowder) for an "explosive flavour." Served hot, the Uttapam proved to be a flavorful and satisfying meal. The chef also recommends serving it with fresh coriander chutney.

Also Read: Viral Video: UK Chef Cooks Authentic Kadhi Pakoda, Impresses Desis

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and viewers were impressed by the UK chef's skills.

One user commented, "Bro cooks better Indian food than Indians."

A "proud" user wrote, "I'm a South Indian (Tamil Nadu) whoever taught you how to make the batter did a pretty good job and I'm so proud of you for making it from scratch."

"Perfect - from a South Indian," another comment read.

Someone praised, "He made perfect uttapam which most of us Indians can't do," while another agreed, stating, "The Indian in me is super happy."

If you would like to try making Uttapam at home, you can find our detailed recipe here.