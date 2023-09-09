No Time? No Problem! These 10-Min South Indian Recipes Are Your Saviour

South Indian food offers a lot of variety. Photo Credit: iStock

You've had a long day, and your stomach is growling impatiently. The last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen. Or picture this - you woke up late and there is just not enough time to cook an extensive breakfast. In all these time-strapped situations, South Indian cuisine comes to the rescue with its array of quick and scrumptious dishes. Can you ever say no to lip-smacking food from the South? Never! Today, we're going to explore seven South Indian recipes that you can whip up in just 10 minutes. Yes, you read that right - quick, delicious, and authentically South Indian!

A south Indian meal is perfect to impress our taste buds.

Image Credit: iStock

Here Are 7 Quick And Easy 10-Min South Indian Recipes:

1. Instant Set Dosa:

Let's kick things off with a classic South Indian breakfast favourite - Instant Set Dosa. All you need is some soaked poha ground with suji, curd and salt to taste. Pour a ladleful of batter onto a heated pan, spread it into a thin circle, and cook until it's golden and crispy. Serve it with coconut chutney, podi masala or sambar, and you have a mouthwatering dish ready in no time. Click here for the recipe for Instant Set Dosa.

2. Vermicelli Upma:

Upma is a quick-fix comfort food that's loved across South India. For a speedy version, opt for Vermicelli Upma. In a pan, roast some mustard seeds, chana dal, curry leaves and onions. Add boiled vermicelli, season with salt and garnish with coriander leaves and coconut. Voila, a wholesome dish is ready to curb your hunger pangs! Click here for the recipe for Vermicelli Upma.

3. Churmuri

Churmuri is South India's answer to the beloved Bhel Puri. It's the ultimate snack that takes just minutes to prepare. Mix puffed rice with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and a handful of roasted peanuts. Add a dash of lemon juice for that irresistible tangy twist. Also known as 'Masala Mandakki', it is crunchy, savoury, and utterly addictive. Click here for the recipe for Churmuri.

4. Instant Medu Vada:

Craving something crispy and savoury? Medu Vada is here to save the day. The traditional recipe requires soaking the dal for hours. But we have a recipe that lets you make it even without prior preparation. Curious? Click here for the recipe for Instant Medu Vada.

5. Tomato Rice:

When you're short on time but still want a flavorful meal, Tomato Rice is the answer. Humble rie flavoured with tangy tomatoes, there is nothing that can go wrong with this recipe. This dish is not only quick but also bursting with satiating flavours. Click here for the recipe for Tomato Rice.

6. Idiyappam:

Idiyappam, also known as string hoppers (or nool pottu/noolappam) is a unique and delightful South Indian dish. It is made with rice flour and since it is steamed, it is also healthy. It's a versatile dish that you can prepare in a flash. Click here for the recipe for Idiyappam.

7. Mysore Pak:

Now, let's satisfy that sweet tooth with Mysore Pak. This beloved South Indian dessert is surprisingly easy to make. And we have a recipe that lets you make it in flat 10 minutes! You've got a delightful, melt-in-your-mouth treat in no time. Click here for the recipe for Mysore Pak.

So, the next time you're in a hurry, whip up one of these South Indian delights and savour the goodness in every bite.