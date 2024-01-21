Viral Video: UK Chef Cooks Authentic Kadhi Pakoda, Impresses Desis

Kadhi pakoda is a popular Indian curry. (Image Credit: Instagram/@plantfuture)

When it comes to desi main courses, kadhi pakoda stands out as a favourite among food enthusiasts. This delectable curry is crafted with gram flour, boasting the zesty undertones of either buttermilk or tamarind. To elevate the flavours, fritters are incorporated into the curry just before serving. While myriad recipes for kadhi pakoda abound on the internet, have you ever witnessed a foreigner preparing this culinary delight? If not, brace yourself, because British chef Jake Dryan has recently shared an Instagram video showcasing his preparation of this Indian dish. Following the viewing of his video, desis from around the globe are expressing their love in the comments section.

Jake initiates the process by combining gram flour with buttermilk and then incorporates spices into the mixture. He positions a wok on the stove, pours in oil, and introduces fenugreek seeds, red chilies, chopped garlic, and green chilies. Subsequently, he adds onions. Once all the ingredients are cooked, Jake introduces the prepared buttermilk and gram flour mixture into the wok. For the fritters, the chef takes another batch of gram flour and adds turmeric, garam masala, red chilli powder, salt, and some water to form a thick paste. Using a spoon, he deposits this paste into hot oil, creating fritters. Finally, he incorporates these fritters into the simmering curry and garnishes it with crushed fenugreek leaves and a spicy tadka. Take a look:

Desis were thoroughly impressed with his culinary skills, expressing their admiration through various reactions in the comments section. One user remarked, "Kadhi pakoda with rice. One of my comfort foods." Another added, "Best... Guys, this is the authentic kadhi. No curry leaves, no different things in pakodas... This is the real, authentic desi kadhi. I love it." A comment simply stated, "It's looking yummy." Another person noted, "It looks so good exactly." Several voices chimed in with, "Indian food is always delicious."

When was the last time you enjoyed kadhi pakoda? Tell us in the comments below.