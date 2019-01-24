Migraine Linked To Higher Risk Of Stroke: Including These Foods In Diet May Prevent Migraine

Dealing with migraine pain is not easy. It can hamper your day-to-day routine. That unbearable pain doesn't easily subside even when you take rest. Constant headache, nausea and sensitivity to light and sounds are some of the common symptoms of migraine. The terrible pain can even compromise one's efficiency and productivity. There is no specific cure and cause of migraine; however, genetics and environmental factors play an important role in triggering the condition. While the findings of previous studies showed that migraine with aura is associated with an increased risk of ischemic stroke, a new study - published in journal Headache, suggested that onset of migraines before 50 years of age is not associated with such risks.

The study was conducted on 447 migraineurs with aura (MA) and 1,128 migraineurs without aura (MO) among 11,592 participants, including elderly men and women with a history of migraine. Over 20 years, there was a twofold increased risk of ischemic stroke when the age of MA onset was 50 years or older when compared with no headache.

However, MA onset before 50 years old was not associated with stroke. Also, MO was not associated with increased stroke risk regardless of the age of onset. In the elderly population in the study, the absolute risk for stroke in MA was 8.27 percent and in MO was 4.25 per cent.

The lead author of the study, Dr. X. Michelle Androulakis, said, "I think clinically this is very meaningful, as many individuals with a long history of migraine are concerned about their stroke risk, especially when they get older and when they have other cardiovascular disease risks."

Dr. Androulakis further added, "Cumulative effects of migraine alone--with onset of migraine before age of 50--did not increase stroke risk in late life in this study cohort. On the contrary, the recent onset of migraine at or after age 50 is associated with increased stroke risk in late life."

Including These Foods In Diet May Prevent Migraine:

Flaxseeds

Nuts

Yogurt

Fish