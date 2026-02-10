McDonald's Or Pizza Hut, Which Restaurant Brands Are Ruling 2026?

What are the world's most powerful restaurant brands in 2026? A new report from Brand Finance offers a revealing snapshot of global dining trends, and the results show a clear divide between brands with the highest value and brands with the strongest customer trust and loyalty. Fast food continues to dominate the global stage. The report lists McDonald's as the most valuable restaurant brand in the world, while Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao takes the crown as the strongest restaurant brand based on consumer perception, loyalty, experience and brand strength scores. The two lists together show how the world eats - and what diners reward.

Most Valuable Restaurant Brands 2026

Brand value refers to how much a brand is worth financially, considering revenue, global presence and business performance. And in 2026, the biggest names looked like this:

Top 10 Most Valuable Restaurant Brands

McDonald's - 42.6 billion USD Starbucks - 37.0 billion USD KFC - 16.5 billion USD Subway - 9.5 billion USD Chick-fil-A - 8.1 billion USD Tim Hortons - 7.5 billion USD Domino's Pizza - 7.1 billion USD Taco Bell - 6.9 billion USD Wendy's - 5.0 billion USD Pizza Hut - 5.0 billion USD

American fast-food giants dominate almost the entire top 10, with only Tim Hortons representing a non-US market. McDonald's maintained a wide lead, and Chick-fil-A made one of the biggest jumps with strong revenue growth and customer loyalty.

Strongest Restaurant Brands 2026

Brand strength is measured differently - it reflects customer trust, experience, emotional connection, and consistency, not financial size. This is where the picture shifts dramatically.

Top 10 Strongest Restaurant Brands

Haidilao - BSI 89.5 Greggs - BSI 88.2 McDonald's - BSI 88.1 Mixue - BSI 88.1 Jollibee - BSI 87.9 Chick-fil-A - BSI 86.9 KFC - BSI 85.4 Olive Garden - BSI 84.6 Luckin Coffee - BSI 83.8 Domino's Pizza - BSI 82.9

This list features a much wider global mix. Chinese brands Haidilao and Mixue, Filipino favourite Jollibee, and UK chain Greggs all score high on customer connection and brand reliability. Interestingly, McDonald's is one of the few brands to feature in both lists, a sign of its consistency in both revenue and consumer loyalty.

What These Rankings Reveal About Global Eating Habits

Fast food still rules: American chains dominate financially thanks to scale, franchising and global familiarity. Asian brands are rising fast: Haidilao, Mixue, Jollibee and Luckin Coffee show strong emotional resonance and customer trust. Brand value and brand strength don't always match: Being the biggest does not guarantee being the most loved. Convenience remains king: Quick-service formats continue to shape how people eat, especially in post-pandemic consumption patterns.

The 2026 rankings paint a picture of a food world where scale delivers value, but loyalty delivers strength. And the brands that manage both are the ones shaping the future of global dining.