Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma's Diet And Fitness Secrets You'd Love To Know!

Bollywood bigwig Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to make his silver screen debut with Loveratri which also stars debutante Warina Hussain. Salman Khan has produced the film that is scheduled for release on October 5th, 2018. The trailer of the romantic movie was released only two days back, while the launch of the trailer took place yesterday. The trailer has been creating waves around the internet, with the film appearing like an endearing love story. It also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor and revolves around the nine days of Navratri. Aayush Sharma had been teasing his fans and followers with posters and behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of the film, for months now. The 32-year-old has also been sharing intense workout videos and pictures on his Instagram page, giving us a peek into what his fitness routine looks like.

Himachal-born Aayush Sharma has an extremely lean and fit physique and it speaks volumes about the kind of hard work that the debutante has put into his look for the film. His toned six pack abs can give the meanest fitness freaks, a run for their money. Have a look:

Here's what Aayush Sharma's typical day at the gym looks like:

Sometimes, even Aayush's adorable son and Salman Khan's nephew Aahil joins his father for workouts.

Isn't that just too cute? Aayush Sharma's fitness trainer is Prashant Sawant, who has trained many other actors as well, including Karthik Aryan and Varun Dhawan. Going by his lean and mean looks, we're guessing Aayush's trainer only allows him to eat healthy meals. However, it seems like the actor does manage to squeeze some cheat meals and deliciousness into his life as well. For example, here's when Aayush didn't shy away from indulging in laddoos for Makar Sankranti:

Or when Aayush made sure he squeezed in time for some delicious Gujarati meals during Love Ratri recce schedule:

We bet you earned these yummy meals, Aayush! During a Q&A on Instagram recently, Aayush had revealed that he doesn't take any protein supplements and rather depends on a healthy and protein-rich diet to build and maintain his muscle mass. Aayush's trainer Prashant Sawant recommends adding protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, tuna, cottage cheese, as well as high-fibre foods like whole grain cereals and fruits and vegetables to your diet to gain muscles. Well, we wish Aayush Sharma all the best for Loveratri and hope he keeps inspiring us to get fit!