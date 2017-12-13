Lesser Exercise and Not Eating Meat May Cause Mental Distress In Young Adults: Study

Highlights Young adult mood appears to be sensitive to build-up of brain chemicals Regular exercise leads to build-up of these and other neurotransmitters Mood in mature adults may be more reliant on food

Young adults who indulge less in exercising or physical activity and consume meat less than three times a week may be at an increased risk of mental distress. According to a study published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience, the mental health of a mature adult (over 30 years) seems to be more sensitive to regular consumption of coffee and carbohydrates. Researchers revealed that mood in young adults (18-29) seem to be dependent on food that increases availability of neurotransmitter precursors and concentrations in the brain."Young adult mood appears to be sensitive to build-up of brain chemicals," said Lina Begdache, from the Binghamton University in the US. "Regular consumption of meat leads to build-up of two brain chemicals (serotonin and dopamine) known to promote mood. Regular exercise leads to build-up of these and other neurotransmitters as well," Begdache said. "In other words, young adults who ate meat (red or white) less than three times a week and exercised less than three times week showed a significant mental distress," she said.Mood in mature adults may be more reliant on food that increases availability of antioxidants (fruits) and abstinence of food that inappropriately activates the sympathetic nervous system, some of the factors include- high glycemic foods, coffee and skipping breakfast.According to the researchers, mature adult mood seems to be more sensitive to regular consumption of sources of antioxidants and abstinence of food that inappropriately activates the innate fight or flight response, commonly known as stress response. With ageing there is an increase in free radical formation (cell-damaging agents), so our need for antioxidants increases.Free radicals are responsible for causing disturbances in the brain that increase the risk for mental distress. Also, researchers claim that our ability to regulate stress decreases, so if we consume food that activates the stress response, we are more likely to experience mental distress.With Inputs from PTI