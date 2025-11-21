Kerala Restaurant's "Completely Non-Vegetarian" Signboard Goes Viral; Internet Reacts

A restaurant signboard in Kerala has sparked an online debate after an X user shared a photo highlighting an unusual declaration. The post, shared by X user @RishiJoeSanu, suggested that some "Mallu restaurants" have begun putting up clear "Non-Vegetarian" boards to avoid what he described as "reputational damage" caused by "vegetarian engagement baiters" on social media. The claim quickly caught attention, triggering conversations around transparency, food choices, and regional dining practices.

The Viral Restaurant Signboard

The image posted on X showed a sign that read: "We are a completely non-vegetarian restaurant." It further clarified that the vegetarian dishes available were only "for variety", adding that "both are cooked in a common kitchen." According to the user, the board was spotted at Paragon - a restaurant often referred to as "one of the best restaurants in the world."

Mallu restaurants have begun displaying "Non-Vegetarian" signboards to avoid the reputational damage that comes from vegetarian engagement baiters on X. pic.twitter.com/wMLSrlO2WP — Rishi | ഋഷി | 🌐🗽🥥🔰🏙 (@RishiJoeSanu) November 17, 2025

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the X post.

The post quickly went viral, sparking reactions ranging from amusement to approval.

What X Users Said

Users flocked to the comments to share similar examples and opinions. One person shared a photo from another restaurant featuring the label "pure non-veg", adding, "Pune has been doing it since aeons!"

Several others also viewed it as a welcome move. "Actually, a good step. Folks can take a conscious call," wrote one user.

A user appreciated the clarity: "This is the best way, now it's my choice if I want to eat or not."

A user pointed out that this is a common cooking practice for most restaurants in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. "That's the default in Madurai. You won't get any veggie options in normal Madurai restaurants."

Another user suggested that the signboard could be a response to "certain vegetarians, especially from North India, who tend to get triggered when they know that veg dishes are cooked in the same kitchen as meat or fish."