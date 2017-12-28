Kashmiri Chilli Chicken Filled Samosa Wins Contest In South Africa

The South African Indian specialty samosa (also referred to as samosa) is a deep-fried flat version of the traditional Punjabi snack, filled with a variety of savoury or sweet treats in a crispy pastry. Salma Agjee won the contest organised by the weekly Post, after her daughter submitted her recipe. "I love cooking and always believe in taking a recipe a step further by adding a twist to it," Agjee was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
"My filling was my own invention based on what I had initially made as a chicken sandwich for my children. The chicken was cooked with Kashmiri chilli powder, then I added two types of cheese, mozzarella and gouda, and mayonnaise," she said.
There were also two other sections of the competition, which was held at a public fair in Durban. Grandmother Roxana Naseem, 63, who has been running a samosa-making business for several decades, showed her skill to beat others by filling 10 samosas in less than 60 seconds in a neat stack.
In the third section of the contest, Ebrahim Bux, 18, bagged the title of the 'fastest samosa eater' when he wolfed down 10 samosas in a minute.
-By Fakir Hassen
PTI