Just An Hour On Treadmill May Boost Metabolism For Two Days: 5 Herbs And Spices That May Help Too

Looking to boost your metabolism? If the findings of a recent study are to be believed, a single workout session consisting of three 20-minute treadmill runs could activate neurons that are important regulators of blood glucose levels and energy balance, as well as influence metabolism for up to two days. The study that was published in the journal Molecular Metabolism showed that a single bout of exercise could boost the activity of energy-burning neurons. “It doesn't take much exercise to alter the activity of these neurons,” said Kevin Williams, a neuroscientist at University of Texas Southwestern. "The study predicts that getting out and exercising even once in a semi-intense manner can reap benefits that can last for days, in particular with respect to glucose metabolism," he added.

The study also revealed that a single workout consisting of three 20-minute treadmill runs caused a decrease in appetite of the mic that lasted up to six hours. "This result may explain at the neural circuit level why many people don't feel hungry immediately after exercise," Williams said.

For the study, the team measured the effects of short- and long-term exercises on two types of neurons that comprise the melanocortin brain circuit. Both humans and mice happen to have this circuit. One of the neuron types is associated with reduced appetite, lower blood glucose levels, and higher energy burning when activated while the other type increases appetite and diminishes metabolism when activated.

The study also provides avenue to research potential treatments to improve glucose metabolism in patients with conditions such as diabetes. "It is possible that activating melanocortin neurons may hold therapeutic benefits for patients one day, especially for diabetics who need improved blood-glucose regulation," Williams said.

Eat These Foods To Boost Metabolism Naturally

Some of us are blessed with a fast metabolism, but some of us aren't that lucky. According to experts, you may not be able to alter your metabolic activity drastically – but through your diet, you can prevent your metabolism from getting slower and prevent weight gain. Here are some metabolism-boosting spices and herbs you should include in your diet.

1. Black pepper: Black pepper contains piperine, a compound that enhances metabolism. It also naturally ups the thermogenic effect of food, which revs up metabolism naturally.

2. Turmeric: Curcumin present in turmeric helps in burning fat effectively and boosting your metabolism. One of the best ways to consume turmeric and extract all its weight loss benefits is by having a tall glass of turmeric milk.

3. Cinnamon: Cinnamon could do wonders for your metabolism. Additionally, it also contains a compound referred to as mineral chromium, which keeps one's appetite under control, thereby supporting weight loss.

4. Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds, or methi seeds, are used as traditional remedies to manage diabetes and hair problems. Turns out, they can do wonders for weight loss too. They are packed with weight loss-friendly fibre, which helps you keep full for long and promote weight loss.

Include these foods in your diet and see the results yourself.

