Black Pepper Tea For Weight Loss: How Does Black Pepper Help Cut Belly Fat

Black pepper is one of the most common spices you can find in Indian kitchens. Black pepper is used extensively in curries, sabzis, raitas, kadhas and pulaos. It is also replete with a bunch of healthy minerals and antioxidants. It can help soothe inflammation and provides relief from cold and flu as well. If you suffer from indigestion, then you can bring black pepper to your rescue as it facilitates digestion and also aids weight loss! Yes, you read that right! Black pepper, if taken the right way and in right quantity, could help rev up the metabolism naturally. One way you can make the most of black pepper's goodness is by adding it to your morning tea. During mornings, our metabolism is the fastest; you can speed it further with this low-calorie beverage. Just add 1/2-1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper to your tea. You can also add other metabolism-boosting herbs and spices like ginger, tulsi or cinnamon to your tea.

How does black pepper tea help in weight loss?



You may have heard people say that extra spicy food may upset your digestive system. And they are not entirely wrong either. Anything in excess is never recommended; however, in moderation, a bit of spice could in fact do wonders for your digestion. A healthy digestion is key for weight loss. It is said that spicy food can metabolise food faster due to the thermogenic effect. The higher the thermogenic effect, the higher is your body's rate to burn calories.

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora ND, "Black pepper contains piperine, which is a compound that improves digestion and metabolic performance, thus reducing fat accumulation in our body. Adding black pepper tea to our daily diet will help in managing obesity. Moreover, it also helps in the absorption of nutrients in the body, and strengthens our immunity system."

How to make black pepper tea:

1. Boil 2 cups of water in a pan.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of freshly chopped ginger to the water.

3. Allow it to steep for about five minutes.

4. Strain the tea in mugs. Drink warm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.