Weight Loss: 3 Herbal Drinks That May Help Cut Belly Fat

Weight loss is not an easy task. It is a long journey and not many are lucky to see instant results when it comes to shedding those extra pounds. This is the reason why for some, it may prove to be an overwhelming affair too. One must understand that the plethora of 'easy tips and tricks' you get to hear from your peers may work for you or be totally ineffective. But that does not mean you leave working out towards your goal midway. To lose extra weight you need to focus on a combination of things right from your diet, workout to lifestyle habits. There are many foods, herbs and spices that can promote sustainable weight loss naturally- the challenge is how to make the most of it.

Here are some herbal drinks that could help facilitate your weight loss journey.



1. Tulsi water: Tulsi or holy basil is one of the most popular herbs across the country. Many Indians "5-6 tulsi leaves in the morning detoxify the body and increase metabolism," writes Dr. Shikha Sharma in her book "101 Weight Loss Tips". Since in India, many people do not like to chew leaves, you can add them to water and drink the healthful beverage to lose weight. Take some tulsi leaves, put them in a tumbler of water overnight. Drink it first thing in the morning. You can also choose to start your day with Tulsi tea. Steep tulsi leaves in hot water for ten minutes, and some freshly chopped ginger in boiling water and drink.

2. Ginger water: Drinking ginger water daily may do wonders for your digestion. Good digestion is closely link to your metabolic rate, a faster metabolic rate ensures faster weight loss. Take half teaspoon grated ginger and boil it in 3 cups of water. Let the ginger steep in water for about ten minutes. Use a strainer and pour the water in glasses. Consume lukewarm.

3. Fennel water: Fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading better absorption of nutrients from food, hence less hunger pangs, further helping in weight loss. They are also quite effective in helping cure water retention, especially for the women suffering from PMS. Infused fennel water is a therapy to cleanse the gut too, a healthy gut enables healthy digestion and healthy weight loss.

