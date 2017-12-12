Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Masters 'On-the-Go Types of Food', Wishes She Was Better With Full Meals

Actor Jennifer Aniston, wasn't the best cook in the blockbuster TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S (remember her disastrous Thanksgiving pie with layers of beef and jam in the middle). Turns out that the actor doesn't boast of greatest cooking skills in real life too, but wishes she was better.

Actress Jennifer Aniston says she is great at making convenience food, and hopes someday she would be able to churn out better meals too.

Aniston talked about her cooking skills in an interview with a leading English magazine.

"I would love to really learn how to cook and prepare beautiful meals, I just don't have the time. (My trick is that) we call them cuppa eggs and they're these little poached eggs. I put them in a to-go cup. I'm really good at quick, on-the-go types of food," she said.

The 48-year old actress also revealed that she is much more "strict" with her diet than she used to be.

"I'm definitely strict about what goes into my body. I got rid of Sweet 'N Low, Splenda... all those things we thought were good for us when we were getting rid of sugar.

"The thing that still needs to go is my Coffee-Mate creamer but that's my last guilty pleasure."

Here's wishing you get to learn many amazing dishes in future Jennifer. Until then you always have the ever-so comforting eggs and coffee to your rescue.

(With Inputs from IANS)