"It Won't Happen Again": Zepto CEO Accepts Dark Pattern Was A Mistake

Dark patterns, now widely discussed in India's digital and food-delivery space, refer to design tactics that subtly mislead users into choices they did not intend to make. According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, these deceptive UI/UX practices interfere with consumer autonomy by nudging, confusing or pressuring people into purchases, subscriptions or actions against their interest.

Against this backdrop, Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha has spoken candidly to Forbes about the company's past use of dark patterns and why the team chose to eliminate them voluntarily.

"Wasn't The Right Thing For Consumers"

Aadit Palicha acknowledged that the company had tested different approaches around delivery fees and pricing. He admitted these experiments did not sit well with consumers.

"We ran experiments on delivery fees and pricing - we tried different approaches and figured things out. A lot of it wasn't received well on social media or by consumers, and honestly, much of the feedback was valid," he told Forbes.

Palicha clarified that no regulatory pressure forced a rollback. Instead, the decision was driven entirely by customer response. "There wasn't any regulatory angle to it - it had nothing to do with government intervention. We just felt it wasn't the right thing for consumers. The feedback was negative, so we voluntarily decided to roll it back. Within 45-60 days, we had addressed it and moved on."

"It Was A Mistake. We Killed It."

The CEO added that while certain complaints, such as expired product concerns, were exaggerated, the criticism around dark patterns was justified.

"Things like the expired product issue were a bit blown out of proportion. But the dark patterns concern was something we genuinely could have solved - and we did. I'll be candid: It was a mistake. We killed it. It won't happen again."

He emphasised that the company's core vision remains customer-first. "We want to be a customer-centric company. When we started getting consistent negative feedback from consumers, we realised this isn't who we are. So we killed it. It's been gone for a while now. Even though you might still see some remnants online from the past, it's mostly done."

What Makes Dark Patterns Harmful For Consumers?

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, dark patterns have a direct effect on consumer well-being in the digital marketplace.

They are designed to impair user autonomy, decision-making and informed choice.

They often lead to unintended purchases, accidental payments, subscription traps, or privacy violations.

They erode trust by creating misleading online experiences and amount to unfair trade practices.

The government highlights that consumers have the right to be informed about quality, quantity, price and standards of goods or services - something dark patterns directly compromise.