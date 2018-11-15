Is Drinking Celery Juice Healthy?

Vegetable and fruit juices have been known for their healthful properties. Celery juice is causing a stir among health enthusiasts. It is said to help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, detoxify your body and keep it healthy. It may even manage mental health problems, infertility and eczema. In fact, some health experts suggest drinking celery juice first thing in the morning to see effective results. A glassful of this juice provides a healthy dose of fibre, vitamin C and K, potassium and is known to be a low-calorie snack. But there is something that stops it from being a healthy elixir. Here's what it is.

Benefits of celery juice

It is a very low-calorie snack. A cup of chopped celery has only 20 calories. Turning into juice may change it a little bit, but it is still counted as a low-calorie option.

It contains a compound named 3-n-butylphthalide that has positive effects on reducing bad cholesterol in our bloodstream.

Drinking one glass of celery juice every day may be able to keep your blood pressure levels in check. The compound 3-n-butylphthalide tends to diminish the secretion of stress hormones and relaxes the muscles present in our blood vessels.

Celery juice tends to maintain the acid in the body and makes it alkaline to some extent.

It is known to be a great veggie for weight loss. It is low in calories and is filling at the same time.

Here's why celery juice may not be as healthy as it is thought to be:

Benefits of celery juice, or any other fruit or vegetable juice, may be limited, considering the process of juicing may take away important fibres from the vegetable. Fibre is responsible for helping you stay fuller for longer, improving intestinal health and feeding the healthy bacteria in the gut. All of these factors help lose weight efficiently. Moreover, while celery is considered a low-calorie veggie, the calorie content changes when it is juiced. A glassful of juice may jump to about 42 calories. However, this doesn't take away the benefits celery juice may have to offer. A glassful of it may be beneficial, anyway.

How to make celery juice at home?

All you need to do is to take a bunch of celery and rinse it properly. Now run it through a juicer or blender. You can add carrots or other veggies to it. Use a cheese-cloth to strain the juice in a glass and drink it immediately. You can add a dash of lemon juice to add tanginess to it.

Drink up the goodness of celery, but not in excess as it may not provide you with enough fibre. Stay healthy.