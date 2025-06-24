Explained: How To Become A Pilot After Class 12th In India

Becoming a pilot in India offers a thrilling and rewarding career path. It combines technical knowledge, physical and mental fitness, and a true passion for flying. Whether you dream of flying commercial planes, private jets, or even serving the nation through defense aviation, the path to becoming a pilot is both structured and rewarding. Here are the essential steps - from eligibility and training to licenses and career options - to help you start your journey in aviation.

Who Can Become a Pilot in India?

The minimum age to begin pilot training in India is 17 years. You must have passed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics and Mathematics as core subjects. Apart from education, your physical health is equally important. You must obtain a Class 2 medical certificate issued by a DGCA-approved medical examiner to ensure you are medically fit to undergo flight training. Later, you will need a Class 1 medical certificate to get your Commercial Pilot License (CPL) and work in airlines.

What Are the Different Types of Pilots?

In India, aspiring pilots can choose between two main paths:

Civil Aviation

A civil aviation pilot flies for commercial airlines, cargo companies, private jets, or charter flights. To enter this field, you need to undergo flight training and obtain a Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

Defence Aviation

On the other hand, a defense pilot serves in the Indian Air Force. These pilots are selected through competitive exams and undergo rigorous training to fly fighter or transport aircraft as part of national defense services.

Where Should You Do Pilot Training?

To become a commercial pilot, you must enroll in a flight training school approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). These schools offer both theoretical and practical training. Theoretical classes, often called "ground school," include subjects like air navigation, aviation regulations, meteorology (weather science), and aircraft systems.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Unsplash

Once you understand the basics, you begin practical training under the supervision of certified flight instructors. You must complete a minimum of 200 flying hours, which includes solo flights, dual flights with instructors, and cross-country navigation exercises.

How Do You Get a Commercial Pilot License (CPL)?

Once your training is complete, the next step is to pass several exams conducted by the DGCA. These include tests in air regulations, meteorology, navigation, technical knowledge of aircraft, and radio telephony (RTR). After clearing these exams and completing your required flying hours, you can apply for your CPL. This license authorises you to fly commercial aircraft and is your gateway to job opportunities in the aviation industry.



How Much Does It Cost to Become a Pilot?

Pilot training is a significant financial investment. The cost for CPL training in India typically ranges between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. If you choose to add a type rating course later, it can cost another Rs 15-25 lakh, depending on the aircraft model.

How Long Does It Take to Become a Pilot?

Becoming a pilot is not only expensive but also time-consuming. Generally, it takes about 18 to 24 months to complete CPL training, assuming there are no weather delays or backlogs in flying hours. However, the duration can vary depending on the training schedule, school facilities, and how quickly you pass your DGCA exams.

What Career Options Do You Have After Becoming a Pilot?

Once you receive your CPL, a range of career paths open up. You can apply to domestic and international airlines as a First Officer (co-pilot), or join private charter companies and fly VIP clients. Some pilots choose to become flight instructors, helping train the next generation of pilots.