How To Check The Authenticity Of Organic Foods? Know From The Nutritionist

There is already much fuss about organic farming around the world. Don't you agree? Many farmers claim to be growing food products sustainably and without the use of chemicals, as promised on the label. We also often come across brands that look organic, but it is not clear whether they were grown organically. What to do in such situations? Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary posted a video on Instagram, sharing “a guide to avoid getting fooled by brands.” She writes in the caption, “Just because it says “organic” doesn't mean it's clean. Real organic products go through these strict checks before getting certified as ORGANIC.”

In the video, she explains, “If you're in India, please stop paying for fake organic products. You know, I want you to actually look for these three logos on your product because it means that it's been verified by the government.”

According to the nutritionist, the three logos are Jaivik Bharat, India Organic and PCS-India Green.

She further shares the brands which are selling organic farm produce and have been verified. The brands are - Health Fields, Organic India, Pro Nature Organic Foods, Pure & Sure, Conscious Food, Organic Tattva, and 24 Mantra Organic.

“Now, this is not a paid promotion guys, but I know it's going to help you avoid getting scammed. Obviously, save this for yourself and also send it to someone who spends way too much money on organic stuff,” she states.

In the caption, Rashi then opens up about the strict checks in order to verify the organic foods. According to her -

Ingredients should be grown without synthetic pesticides, GMO seeds, or chemical fertilisers.

Even the packaging and processing have to meet organic standards.

And if they meet all of these standards, you can find any of these 3 logos on the packaging, giving it a green flag.

If it's an imported product, she advises to look for the USDA Organic label.

“Don't fall for greenwashing again & pay premium for fake organic products,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.