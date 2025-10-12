India's Kathi Roll Grabs A Spot In Top 10 Wraps In The World

Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled its latest list of the top 38 wraps in the world. A wrap typically consists of flatbread rolled around a filling of meat, vegetables, or other ingredients, often paired with a sauce or dressing. Topping the global list this year is Gyros from Greece - a classic dish made with thinly sliced meat wrapped in pita bread along with sauces such as tzatziki and vegetables like tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and cucumbers.

Representing India on this prestigious list is the iconic Kathi Roll from Kolkata on rank 6. This popular street food staple features skewered and roasted kebab meat wrapped in a flaky paratha flatbread. According to popular belief, the dish was born out of a clever adaptation at the legendary Nizam's restaurant in Kolkata, when British officers preferred not to eat kebabs with their hands, prompting the cooks to wrap the meat in paratha for easier handling.

Here Are The Top 10 Wraps In The World, As Ranked By TasteAtlas:

1. Gyros, Greece

Thinly sliced meat is wrapped in pita bread with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and cucumbers.

2. Sangchu Ssam, South Korea

This Korean wrap uses lettuce leaves to hold rice, sliced meat, and condiments like gochujang paste, ssamjang dip, or pickled vegetables.

3. Tantuni, Mersin, Turkiye

A beloved Turkish street food made from thinly sliced beef or lamb cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, served in lavash with sumac and lemon.

4. Enchiladas Suizas, Mexico

A variation of enchiladas, this dish is topped with a creamy, milk-based sauce.

5. Carne Asada Burrito, San Diego, USA

A large flour tortilla filled with carne asada, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

6. Kathi Roll, Kolkata, India

Roasted kebab meat wrapped in a paratha, offering the perfect blend of spice, flavour, and convenience.

7. Burrito, Mexico

A wheat flour tortilla filled with a hearty mix of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, and cheese.

8. Enchiladas, Mexico

Tortillas dipped in chile-based sauce, then stuffed with fillings like cheese, meat, or fish.

9. Mulita, Mexico

Crispy tortillas sandwiched with grilled meat, cheese, and salsa or guacamole.

10. Enchiladas Mineras, Mexico

These enchiladas are traditionally filled with onions, cheese, and a rustic stew of carrots and potatoes.