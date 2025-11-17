India's Butter Chicken Ranks Amongst Top 5 Chicken Dishes In The World

Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled the list of the 100 best chicken dishes in the world. From South Korea to France, the list features delicious chicken recipes from around the globe. Topping the list on rank 1 is Pilic Topkapi, a classic Turkish chicken dish featuring boneless chicken pieces like thighs, stuffed with a savoury rice pilaf. The stuffing is a flavourful mix of pine nuts, currants, onions, and spices, creating a balance of savoury and subtly sweet flavours.

In the second spot is Rfissa from Morocco, a traditional dish of stewed chicken pieces, onions, and lentils served over shredded msemmen, old bread, or trid pastry. This is followed by Korean fried chicken on rank 3 and Peruvian roast chicken on rank 4.

Featured amongst the top 5 is Butter Chicken from India, prepared with a combination of roasted chicken, plenty of spices, a rich gravy made with cream, tomatoes, and butter. This dish is best accompanied by naan bread and garnished with even more butter, coriander, or green chilis.

Apart from Butter Chicken, here are other Indian chicken dishes featured in the list:

Tandoori chicken (Rank 14) Chicken tikka (Rank 35) Chicken 65 (Rank 38) Chicken rezala (Rank 51) Chicken kathi roll (Rank 74)

Here are the top 10 chicken dishes in the world, as per TasteAtlas: