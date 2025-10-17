These Iconic Indian Breads Are Ranked Among The Top 10 In The World

Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide, has gained recognition for its rankings of various dishes, drinks, desserts, and ingredients from around the world. Recently, it released a fresh ranking of the 50 Best Breads in the world (as of October 2025). Indian cuisine shone brightly in the selection, with two delicacies topping the list - Butter Garlic Naan is No. 1 and Amristari Kulcha is No. 2 on the global ranking. A total of six Indian breads made it to the top 50. All of them are staples in many parts of the country and function as classic accompaniments to different savoury delicacies. Find out more below.

6 Best Indian Breads, As Per Taste Atlas's Top 50 Ranking:

1. Butter Garlic Naan

Butter Garlic Naan is a soft, tandoor-baked flatbread brushed with butter and topped with minced garlic. It has a mild smoky flavour and pairs well with rich Indian curries and tandoori dishes. The combination of butter and garlic gives it a distinct taste loved by many. Learn how to make butter garlic naan at home.

2. Amritsari Kulcha

This Indian flatbread is stuffed with a spiced potato mixture and cooked in a tandoor. It is slightly crisp on the outside and soft inside. It is usually served with chole and pickles. The dish is a popular part of Punjabi street food culture. Here's an easy recipe for Amritsari kulcha.

3. Parotta

Ranked 5th, Parotta is a layered, flaky flatbread popular in South India. Made from refined flour, it is kneaded, stretched, and folded multiple times to create its distinct layers and then cooked on a hot tawa. It is typically served with kurma, salna, curries, roasted meat, vegetable dishes, etc.

4. Naan

Naan (collectively) also made it to the top 10, since it occupies the 7th position overall. Naan is a flatbread traditionally baked in a tandoor. It is known for its soft, slightly chewy texture. It is a common accompaniment to various Indian curries and grilled dishes. There are many variations of naan, prepared by adding different toppings or stuffings.

5. Paratha

Joining the above desi delights among the 50 best breads is Paratha at the 16th position. Paratha is a type of Indian flatbread that is generally thicker than roti but thinner than kulcha. It can be served plain or stuffed with ingredients like potatoes, paneer, vegetables or even meat. Wheat flour is widely used for the dough, but other types of flour can also be chosen.

6. Aloo Naan

Aloo Naan was ranked 26th by Taste Atlas. This is a variation of naan filled with a spiced mashed potato mixture before being baked in a tandoor or roasted on a tawa. The treat is often topped with butter or ghee before serving. It is commonly enjoyed plain or with curries, yoghurt, pickle, chutney, etc. Find an easy recipe for aloo naan here.

