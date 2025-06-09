Three Indian Dishes Ranked Among 50 Best Breakfasts In The World

India has a wide variety of wholesome and flavourful breakfast delicacies. These staple treats are more than just food; they are deeply rooted in our local cultures and communities, as people across the country begin their day with them. Recently, three Indian favourites were named among the 50 Best Breakfasts in the world by Taste Atlas. The popular food and travel guide recently released its list of the world's top breakfasts based on rankings as of June 2025. Misal Pav from Maharashtra is ranked 18th, Paratha (as a broad category) occupies the 23rd position and Delhi's beloved Chole Bhature is ranked 32nd overall.

Misal is one of the most famous dishes of Maharashtrian cuisine. While describing the delicacy on its site, Taste Atlas notes, "It is mandatory for a true misal to be spicy, while the base needs to be crunchy. Visually, it should look like a work of art, with lots of colours - typically red, brown, orange, and green." If you want to learn how to make misal at home, here's a recipe.

The other two entries on the list - paratha and chole bhature - are traditionally associated with North Indian cuisine. However, they are also popular in other parts of the country and have their own regional variations too. Chole Bhature is one of the most exciting street food combos you can try in Delhi. Click here to explore some of the top spots for the same.

Although Taste Atlas only revealed the names of the top 50 breakfasts on Instagram, its recent list on its website also includes those ranked from 51 to 100. Here, more Indian dishes have been featured, including Nihari, Shrikhand and Palak Paneer.

Before this, multiple Indian delicacies were named on Taste Atlas' list of the best breads in the world. Read the complete story here.