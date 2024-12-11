Advertisement
Indian Cuisine Ranked 12th Best In The World By Taste Atlas

Taste Atlas, a popular food guide, recently revealed its year-end rankings of cuisines of countries around the globe. Greece has topped the list.

Read Time: 2 mins
Indian Cuisine Ranked 12th Best In The World By Taste Atlas
Indian cuisine has received multiple mentions at the Taste Atlas awards (Photo Credit: iStock)

Popular food and travel guide, Taste Atlas, has published its year-end rankings of cuisines, dishes, drinks, food regions, legendary restaurants and various other food-related categories. As part of the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25, one of the first highlights it shared on social media is its list of the 100 Best Cuisines In The World. Indian cuisine was one of the "finalists," and ended up in the 12th position overall. The top cuisines were Greek, Italian, Mexican, Spanish and Portuguese. The scores were based on 477,287 valid ratings for 15,478 foods in Taste Atlas's database and the cuisines that got the highest average scores were accordingly ranked on the list.

Also Read: This Popular Indian Delight Is On The List Of "50 Best Bean Dishes" In The World

On its website, as part of the same list, Taste Atlas has noted Amritsari kulcha, Butter Garlic Naan, Murgh makhani and Hyderabadi biryani, among some of the must-try Indian dishes. The guide has also mentioned some of the "Iconic Traditional Restaurants" in the country where one can sample the diversity of Indian food, including Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Glenary's (Darjeeling), Ram Ashraya (Mumbai), Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), etc. Indian food has received recognition in several other categories under the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-2025. Throughout the year too, Indian food, drinks and ingredients have been named among the top of various lists published by this guide.

Also Read: Garam Masala Named 2nd Best Spice Blend In The World

Here Are The Countries With The 50 Best Cuisines In The World For 2024-25, As Per Taste Atlas

  1. Greece
  2. Italy
  3. Mexico
  4. Spain
  5. Portugal
  6. Turkey
  7. Indonesia
  8. France
  9. Japan
  10. China
  11. Poland
  12. India
  13. USA
  14. Peru
  15. Serbia
  16. Brazil
  17. Croatia
  18. Colombia
  19. Vietnam
  20. Hungary
  21. Algeria
  22. South Korea
  23. Germany
  24. Romania
  25. Argentina
  26. Lebanon
  27. Czech Republic
  28. Thailand
  29. Georgia
  30. Tunisia
  31. Austria
  32. Chile
  33. Bulgaria
  34. Russia
  35. South Africa
  36. Philippines
  37. Malaysia
  38. Morocco
  39. Lithuania
  40. Egypt
  41. Iran
  42. Syria
  43. Canada
  44. Ukraine
  45. Netherlands
  46. Palestine
  47. North Macedonia
  48. England
  49. Ethiopia
  50. Cyprus

To learn more about this list, click here.

Comments

