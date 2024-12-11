Indian Cuisine Ranked 12th Best In The World By Taste Atlas

Popular food and travel guide, Taste Atlas, has published its year-end rankings of cuisines, dishes, drinks, food regions, legendary restaurants and various other food-related categories. As part of the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25, one of the first highlights it shared on social media is its list of the 100 Best Cuisines In The World. Indian cuisine was one of the "finalists," and ended up in the 12th position overall. The top cuisines were Greek, Italian, Mexican, Spanish and Portuguese. The scores were based on 477,287 valid ratings for 15,478 foods in Taste Atlas's database and the cuisines that got the highest average scores were accordingly ranked on the list.

On its website, as part of the same list, Taste Atlas has noted Amritsari kulcha, Butter Garlic Naan, Murgh makhani and Hyderabadi biryani, among some of the must-try Indian dishes. The guide has also mentioned some of the "Iconic Traditional Restaurants" in the country where one can sample the diversity of Indian food, including Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Glenary's (Darjeeling), Ram Ashraya (Mumbai), Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), etc. Indian food has received recognition in several other categories under the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-2025. Throughout the year too, Indian food, drinks and ingredients have been named among the top of various lists published by this guide.

Here Are The Countries With The 50 Best Cuisines In The World For 2024-25, As Per Taste Atlas

Greece Italy Mexico Spain Portugal Turkey Indonesia France Japan China Poland India USA Peru Serbia Brazil Croatia Colombia Vietnam Hungary Algeria South Korea Germany Romania Argentina Lebanon Czech Republic Thailand Georgia Tunisia Austria Chile Bulgaria Russia South Africa Philippines Malaysia Morocco Lithuania Egypt Iran Syria Canada Ukraine Netherlands Palestine North Macedonia England Ethiopia Cyprus

