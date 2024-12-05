Garam Masala Ranks Second Globally, Here's What Makes This Spice Mix So Special

Garam Masala is a fragrant Indian spice mix widely used in curries.

Cooking is incomplete without the use of spices. A spice is any seed, fruit, root, bark, or other plant substance used for flavouring or colouring food. Spices can completely transform a dish and it is the combination of individual spices together that brings alive some of the finest dishes in the world. While many things in the gastronomical world today are credited to modern cooks, the world of spices has held significance since ancient times. Keeping the tradition of spices afresh, popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled a list of the top 36 spice blends and seasonings in the world. Merquen from Araucania, Chile, is ranked the best spice blend in the world, followed by Garam Masala from India at the second spot.

For the unversed, Merquen is a Chilean spice made with a long chilli pepper called aji (cacho de cabra or goat's horn pepper) as the key ingredient. These chilli peppers are dried in the sun, smoked, and hung from ceilings over a wood fire. After drying in the sun for the second time, the peppers are then ground into a powder and combined with smoked coriander seeds and sea salt. The spice mix should contain at least 70 per cent of the powder and no more than 20 per cent salt.

Elaborating on the second best spice blend, Garam Masala is an intensely aromatic blend of ground spices such as cinnamon, cumin, black and green cardamom, cloves, coriander seeds, bay leaf, star arise, fennel and peppercorns. Garam Masala can be translated as 'hot or warm spice' mix and is widely used in Indian curries.

How To Make Garam Masala | Garam Masala Recipe

While you can purchase this spice mix from the market, many people prefer to make their own garam masala. Simply gather all the spices and grind them into a powder. Mix until well combined and your garam masala is ready. Click here for a detailed recipe.

Health Benefits Of Garam Masala

Garam Masala comes with incredible flavour as well as multiple health benefits. Garam masala's ingredients are rich in phytonutrients, which help in boosting metabolism. It is also full of antioxidants which help in preventing skin problems and also help fight inflammation.

According to Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Dutta, garam masala has carminative properties and apart from boosting digestion, it also helps in fighting bloating, flatulence and nausea. The ingredients in the spice mix help in keeping the gastrointestinal tract healthy.

Here Are The Top 10 'Spice Blends And Seasonings' As Per TasteAtlas:

1. Merquen - Araucania, Chile

2. Garam Masala - India

3. Za'atar - Lebanon and more regions

4. Jerk Seasoning - Jamaica

5. Shichimi Togarashi - Japan

6. Ras el hanout - Morocco and more regions

7. Berbere - Ethiopia

8. Sharena Sol - Bulgaria

9. Khmeli suneli - Georgia

10. Baharat - Lebanon and more regions

