India's Chicken 65 Named Among World's 10 Best Fried Chicken Dishes Again, Climbs Up List

An Indian fried chicken dish was named among the top 10 worldwide (Photo Credit: iStock)

A wide variety of fried chicken dishes are prepared in regions around the world. From lesser-known traditional delicacies to staple snacks famous in multiple countries, exploring these dishes can be a fascinating exercise. Taste Atlas, the popular food and travel guide, has even curated a list of the 'Best Fried Chicken Dishes' across the globe. It recently updated the same as per its ranking data for December 2024. A single Indian dish was named among the top 10. Chicken 65, a lip-smacking treat from South India, was ranked third overall.

Taste Atlas describes this dish as a "deep-fried chicken that is marinated in ginger, lemon, red chiles, and a variety of other spices." It also explains that there are several theories about its invention, clarifying that the most "popular" one traces Chicken 65's origin to Tamil Nadu in the 1960s. This is not the first time this Indian dish has received recognition on a global scale. When Taste Atlas released the list on the same theme last year (in August 2023), it ranked Chicken 65 tenth overall. Check out the complete recipe for it here.

The current list is dominated by fried chicken dishes from different Asian countries. Korean Fried Chicken (Chikin) has topped the list, followed by Karaage from Japan. Ayam Goreng, which had topped the previous edition of the list, now occupies the 5th position. Other Asian delicacies among the top 10 are Chinese Crispy fried chicken (Zhaziji), Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken and Indonesian Ayam penyet. Take a look below:

