Garam Masala To Ginger-Garlic Paste: 5 Every Day Spice Mixes You Can Make At Home

What, according to you, makes Indian cuisine stand out in the lot? If you ask us, we feel it's the balance of flavours and spices. Let's agree, we will hardly get any place across the world that plays with spices to such an extent and makes each dish so different from the other. This is why, you will find every Indian kitchen stashed with various types of masalas for our daily use. In fact, these masalas and spice mixes hold a constant spot on our grocery list every month. Are you one of those who buy their masalas from local grocery stores? If you say yes, then this article is just for you. Here we have got you the recipes for some everyday masalas and spice mixes that you can prepare and keep at home.

Today, packaged masalas are easily available everywhere, making it convenient for all, while saving a lot of time and energy. But trust us, there's nothing as refreshing as homemade, fresh masalas that are pure and 100 per cent preservative-free. And the best part is, you can prepare and store them in a cool and dry place for months. Read on.

Here Are 5 Every Day Spice Mixes You Can Make At Home:

1. Garam Masala:

A common spice across Indian households, garam masala is an interesting mix of spices like sweet cinnamon, peppercorns, coriander, cumin, and cardamom. What fascinates us is the fact that spice follows no single recipe and varies according to region and preferences. Click here for North Indian and South Indian garam masala recipes.

2. Chaat Masala:

Made with a concoction of various spices, chaat masala is known for its bold tangy flavours and aroma. You can pair it with fruits, sprinkle it over salted lassi or eat it with fried food, there is no such food that this spice blend does not complement. Here's a recipe to make chaat masala at home.

3. Chicken Masala:

A humble chicken curry can win hearts at any time of the day. And to make the curry, we got you an aromatic chicken masala recipe that is made with spices such as curry leaves, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds and peppercorn. They are roasted and then ground to form a fine powder. Click here for the recipe.

4. Ginger-Garlic Paste:

Have you been buying packets of ginger garlic paste for your daily use? If yes, then we suggest you to try making it at home this time and storing it for three to four weeks. The homemade ones are fresh, and aromatic and elevate the taste of your meals. Click here for the recipe.

5. Red Chilli Paste:

For the ones who add red chillies to their recipes, prepare a red chilli paste instead and store it for days. To start, take a bowl of hot water and add the chillies to it. Keep it for a maximum of a minute and transfer it to an ice water bowl. This helps keep the colour of the chilli intact. Then, throw in the chilli in a blender and make a smooth paste. Avoid adding extra water to prevent spoilage.

Now that you have these kitchen tips and tricks handy, prepare a fresh batch of homemade spices and elevate your overall meal experience.