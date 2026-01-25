Advertisement
Three Indian Snacks And A Sabzi Ranked Among World's Top 50 Potato Dishes

Indian food items were recently featured on Taste Atlas's list of the best potato dishes in the world. They included crispy aloo snacks and a famous sabzi.

Read Time: 3 mins
Three Indian Snacks And A <i>Sabzi </i> Ranked Among World's Top 50 Potato Dishes
Indian potato dishes were ranked among the best in the world
  • Vada Pav ranks 17th as Mumbai’s iconic spiced potato fritter sandwich
  • Aloo Gobi placed 29th, a dry potato and cauliflower dish from Northern India
  • Batata Vada ranked 40th, a deep-fried spiced potato ball from Maharashtra
Potatoes are loved across the globe in many forms. From crispy snacks to wholesome mains, this vegetable can be used to make a wide variety of lip-smacking delights. Taste Atlas recently released a list that captures just how versatile and widely cherished it is. The popular food and travel guide released its rankings (as of January 2026) of the best potato dishes in the world. Not surprisingly, Indian delicacies were featured on it. Four desi treats made it to the top 50.

Indian Dishes On Taste Atlas's List Of 50 Best Potato Dishes

  • Vada Pav (Rank 17) - from Mumbai

Often described as Mumbai's most iconic street food, vada pav consists of a spiced potato fritter (vada) tucked into a soft bread roll (pav). It is typically topped with a dry garlic chutney and green chilli, giving it a sharp, punchy heat. Filling, affordable, and quick to eat, it is a staple for commuters and workers across the city. Over decades, vada pav has come to symbolise Mumbai's fast-paced, egalitarian food culture.

  • Aloo Gobi (Rank 29) - from Northern India

Aloo gobi is a dry preparation of potatoes and cauliflower cooked with turmeric, cumin, ginger, and mild spices. The dish is generally known to be a 'dry' sabzi preparation instead of having a curry base. This means allowing the vegetables to retain their texture and flavour. Aloo gobi is often enjoyed with rotis/parathas and is a simple, home-style treat.

  • Batata Vada (Rank 40) - from Maharashtra

Batata vada features a spiced mashed potato ball coated in gram flour batter and deep-fried until crisp. Mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies give the filling its distinctive flavour. Often eaten on its own or with chutney, it is a common snack at street stalls. The dish is one of many fried Indian savoury delights famously meant for quick, affordable consumption.

  • Aloo Tikki (Rank 44) - from Northern India

Aloo tikki is made by shaping spiced mashed potatoes into patties and shallow-frying them until golden. Crisp on the outside and soft inside, it is enjoyed both plain and as a base for chaat preparations. Vendors frequently serve it with chutneys, yoghurt, and spices. It's a versatile potato snack loved across the country.

Check out the complete list of the best potato dishes, as per Taste Atlas, below:

This guide is well known for its frequent curation of "best" dishes in many categories. Click here to learn how Taste Atlas compiles its rankings.

