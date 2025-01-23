Vada Pav Named Among World's 50 Best Sandwiches Again, But Drops In Ranking

Vada pav is one of the most popular and beloved Indian street foods. Apart from Maharashtra (where it's said to have been invented), this snack has also become famous in other parts of the country. The deep-fried vada is made of spiced potatoes enclosed within a pav (a type of soft bread bun) and flavoured with chutney. Recently, Vada Pav was named among the 50 Best Sandwiches in the world. The list was released by Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide. The rankings are compiled on the basis of its data and are frequently revised. This is not the first time vada pav was featured among the world's best sandwiches.

Also Read: Punjab Named 7th "Best Food Region" In World, Other Indian States Also On List

Last year, vada pav was ranked 19th worldwide by the same guide. But this year, its ranking has dropped. As of January 2025, vada pav occupies the 39th position on Taste Atlas's list of the Best Sandwiches in the world. It is the only entry from India among the top 50. On its website, Taste Atlas notes, "This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and concluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare."

The current list of Best Sandwiches was topped by Shawarma, Banh Mi (Vietnam) and Tombik Doner (Turkiye). There are three Vietnamese delicacies among the top 10. Take a look at the others below:

Before this, Indian food won big at the year-end Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25. Indian entries secured top spots among the best breads, best vegetable dishes, best food regions, best food cities and other lists released by Taste Atlas. Click here to read more.