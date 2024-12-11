Punjab Named 7th "Best Food Region" In World, Other Indian States Also On List

Taste Atlas, a well-known food and travel guide, has recently released several year-end rankings. As part of the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25, it shared a list of the "100 Best Food Regions in the World." We were proud to note that Punjab not only made it to the list but was also ranked among the top 10. The first three positions were secured by Campania (Italy), Peloponnese (Greece) Emilia-Romagna (Italy), Sichuan (China) and Cyclades (Greece). Punjab was ranked 7th overall. Taste Atlas stated that the rankings are based on 477,287 valid ratings for 15,478 foods in its database. The regions on the list have been arranged according to the highest average scores they have earned.

Some of the must-try dishes in Punjab - recommended by Taste Atlas - are Amritsari kulcha, Tikka, Shahi paneer, Tandoori murgh and Saag paneer. Some of the Iconic traditional restaurants mentioned by the guide are Kesar da Dhaba (Amritsar), Bharawan Da Dhaba (Amritsar), Bade Bhai ka Brothers Dhaba (Amritsar), Haveli (Jalandhar) and Crystal Restaurant (Amritsar).

Photo Credit: iStock

Punjab is not the only food region in India named among the 100 Best. Maharashtra was ranked 41st. Taste Atlas noted beloved dishes from the Indian state, such as misal pav, aamras, shrikhand and pav bhaji. West Bengal was ranked 54th in the global list and popular delicacies like chingri malai curry, shorshe ilish, ras malai, and kathi roll were mentioned. The 59th position was occupied by "Southern India" (as a single entry). Taste Atlas gave famous examples that reflected the diversity of this large food region - including masala dosa, madras curry, Hyderabadi biryani and more.

Taste Atlas also made headlines for its ranking of the 100 Best Cuisines in the World. Although Indian cuisine was a finalist, it did not make it to the top 10. It was named the 12th best cuisine globally. To read more about the list, click here.