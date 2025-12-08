Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Indian Cuisine Ranked Among The Top 15 Best Cuisines In The World

TasteAtlas has ranked Indian cuisine at number 13, giving it a score of 4.43 out of 5. This ranking acknowledges the country's wide range of dishes and unique flavour profiles.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Indian Cuisine Ranked Among The Top 15 Best Cuisines In The World
India's ranking highlights how its cuisine continues to gain attention globally.
Indian cuisine ranks 13th on TasteAtlas' 2025/26 list of the 100 Best Cuisines worldwide, scoring 4.43. Known for its diverse regional dishes and balanced spices, Indian food gains global recognition alongside top cuisines like Italy and Greece
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Food is one of the easiest ways to understand a country, and Indian cuisine has always stood out for its variety and depth. From the soft parathas of the north to the tangy curries of the west and the coconut-rich dishes of the south, every region adds its own character to Indian food. This diversity is one of the reasons Indian cuisine has earned global appreciation. The latest TasteAtlas list of the 100 Best Cuisines in the World for 2025/26 reflects this, placing India comfortably in the top 15. It's a recognition of flavours that are familiar, comforting and deeply rooted in tradition.

Also ReadMumbai Bags 5th Spot In World's Best Food Cities - Find Out Which Indian Cities Made The List

Indian Cuisines Secures the 13th Spot Worldwide

TasteAtlas has ranked Indian cuisine at number 13, giving it a score of 4.43 out of 5. This ranking acknowledges the country's wide range of dishes and unique flavour profiles. Indian food is known for its balanced use of spices, slow-cooked recipes, and the way it brings together sweet, sour, spicy and savoury elements.

Some of the must-try preparations highlighted by TasteAtlas include:

  • Butter Garlic Naan (4.7): soft, flavourful bread that pairs well with most Indian curries. Want to make it at home? Recipe here
  • Amritsari Kulcha (4.7): a stuffed bread popular in Punjab. Click here for the recipe
  • Garam Masala (4.6): a spice mix used in countless Indian dishes.
  • Parotta (4.6): a layered flatbread enjoyed mainly in South India.
  • Muthia (4.6): a steamed Gujarati snack made from vegetables and flour. Chkeck out this easy muthia recipe

These dishes show just a small part of how diverse Indian food can be.

A Look at the Global Rankings Of Best Cuisines

Italian cuisine leads the list with a score of 4.64, thanks to its simple, ingredient-driven cooking. Popular choices like Pizza Napoletana (4.8) and Parmigiano Reggiano (4.7) continue to define its global appeal.

Also Read: Amritsari Kulcha, Murg Makhani, And More Ranked Among Top 10 Best Dishes In The World

Italian cuisine grabs the top spot as the best cuisine in the world

Italian cuisine grabs the top spot as the best cuisine in the world

Greek cuisine follows at number two with 4.6, celebrated for dishes such as Finiki Lakonias (4.8) and Fava Santorinis (4.7), which highlight fresh produce and Mediterranean flavours.

Peruvian cuisine secures the third spot with 4.54, recognised for vibrant dishes like Salsa Ocopa (4.8) and the well-loved Pollo a la Brasa.

The top 15 cuisines include:

  1. Italy
  2. Greece
  3. Peru
  4. Portugal
  5. Spain
  6. Japan
  7. Turkey
  8. China
  9. France
  10. Indonesia
  11. Mexico
  12. Serbia
  13. India
  14. Poland
  15. USA

Also ReadThis Biryani Variety Has Been Named 10th Best Rice Dish In The World By Taste Atlas

Why This Recognition Is Important For Indian Cuisine

India's ranking highlights how its cuisine continues to gain attention globally. People around the world are exploring regional dishes, traditional spices and cooking methods that go beyond commonly known favourites. With more Indian ingredients and recipes becoming mainstream, the country's food culture is reaching a wider audience.

This recognition also reflects how Indian home cooking, street food and regional specialties contribute to a cuisine that is rich, varied and accessible to all.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tasteatlas, Indian Cuisine, Food Ranking
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now