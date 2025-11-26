This Biryani Variety Has Been Named 10th Best Rice Dish In The World By Taste Atlas

Biryani is undeniably one of India's most beloved dishes. It has several regional variations as it embraces different personalities in terms of flavours and textures across the country. Recently, a specific regional type of biryani from India won recognition on the world stage. Taste Atlas, the popular food and travel guide, unveiled its updated list of the best rice dishes in the world. Hyderabadi biryani was ranked 10th overall. It was the only Indian dish to be featured among the top 50. The list was dominated by Japanese delicacies. Take a look below:

What Makes Hyderabadi Biryani Special?

Hyderabadi biryani stands out because it combines Mughal cooking traditions with the bold, aromatic flavours of the Deccan. The dish is known for using long-grain basmati rice, tender meat, and a carefully balanced mix of spices that lean on fragrance rather than excessive heat. What truly makes it unique is the way these ingredients come together through dum cooking: the slow, steam-based technique that has been perfected over centuries. By assembling the raw or partially cooked meat and rice in one pot and sealing it to cook gently, the flavours mingle gradually. This produces a biryani that feels lighter than many North Indian versions yet incredibly rich in taste.

What Is Dum Cooking?

Dum cooking is a slow-cooking technique where ingredients are sealed in a heavy pot and cooked over gentle heat. The pot is traditionally closed using dough or a tight lid so that steam stays trapped inside. This trapped steam cooks the meat, rice, and spices in their own juices, without the need for excessive water or fat. The method ensures that flavours develop gradually, spices remain aromatic rather than harsh, and the final dish stays moist. In biryani-making, dum allows the meat to become tender at the same time as the rice cooks, creating a dish where every grain absorbs the essence of the meat, herbs, and whole spices.

Biryani in Hyderabad is often cooked using the dum method. Photo Credit: iStock

Types Of Hyderabadi Biryani

Hyderabadi biryani is generally divided into two classic styles, each with its own technique and flavour personality:

1. Kacchi (Raw) Biryani

This is the style most associated with Hyderabad. Raw, marinated meat is layered with partially cooked rice and then sealed for dum. Because the meat cooks directly under the rice, the aromas rise through the pot, infusing the grains deeply. It's considered more delicate and requires precise timing.

2. Pakki (Cooked) Biryani

In this version, the meat is cooked separately with spices before being layered with rice. The layers are then finished on dum for a shorter time. This produces a biryani that's slightly richer and more masala-forward, with clearly defined flavours from each component.

There are many variations of Hyderabadi biryani. Another way to distinguish them is by flavour style, for example:

Zafrani Biryani

Zafrani biryani is a richer, more celebratory version of Hyderabadi biryani that highlights the use of saffron (zafran). While it follows the familiar layering of rice, meat, herbs, and spices, what sets it apart is the generous infusion of saffron steeped in warm milk or water. This gives the dish a deep golden hue, a floral aroma, and a slightly sweeter, more luxurious flavour. It is typically made with tender chicken or mutton and relies on fewer heavy spices so that the saffron can shine. Zafrani biryani is often associated with festive tables, royal banquets, and special occasions.

Sofiyani (White) Biryani

Sofiyani biryani is a milder, more restrained counterpart to the spicier Hyderabadi styles. Instead of the usual chilli-forward masala, the dish leans on subtle seasoning, like cashew paste, yoghurt, whole spices, etc. It has a creamy, pale appearance. The name "sofiyani" refers to its white colour. It emerged from the kitchens of the Nizams, where lighter dishes were created for those who preferred delicately seasoned meals. The flavour profile is aromatic and gentle rather than fiery, allowing the fragrance of basmati rice and the natural taste of the meat to stand out.

