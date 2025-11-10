Can You Eat Biryani And Still Lose Weight? Nutritionist Shares Two Hacks

Many people have misconceptions about weight and fat loss. They think that giving up on favourite foods, eating boiled ingredients, and starving themselves will help them achieve weight loss goals, but many experts have come forward to burst this bubble.

Mohita Mascarenhas, nutritionist and weight loss coach, shared that people on their weight loss journey can relish biryani without guilt. Yes! It's true. You don't have to shy away from digging into a plate of this rice-based delicacy.

However, she added that there is a right way to cook, and one has to be cautious of the portion. If you keep these two things in mind, you have won half the battle.

Biryani For Weight Loss

"The traditional recipe calls for 1 kg of meat with 1 kg of rice and heaps of ghee, which results in a biryani with too much rice and fat, but not enough protein," the nutritionist said.

"My fat loss biryani uses lean protein, measured rice, powerful spices, and very little ghee. It is packed with flavour and not guilt," she added.

"I believe in building a body that you love and not hate your food," the nutritionist explained.

Fat Loss Biryani Recipe

There are a couple of tweaks you need to make to your biryani recipe, and it will be good to go when you are trying to lose weight.

Meat-Rice Ratio: For 200 g of rice, you will need 400 g of boneless chicken cut into cubes and marinated in a 100 g blend of Greek yoghurt and spices. Soak the rice for 30 minutes, and refrigerate the marinated meat for the same time.

Avoid Deep-Frying: The traditional recipe calls for deep-frying onions until they are brown. However, you can do that without using a lot of ghee. In fact, the nutritionist suggested using only a teaspoon of ghee to brown 100 g of finely chopped onions. You can also opt for air-frying.

Pair Biryani With Raita: While the rest of the recipes and the assembling process remain the same, the tweak happens when you plate the dish. The nutritionist suggested serving biryani with 300 g of raita made with Greek low-fat yoghurt with chopped vegetables.

Adequate Portion Size: This recipe can serve four people. You have to make sure to take one-fourth portion. It will just be 400 calories with 30 g of protein.

Once you have this weight-loss-friendly biryani, you will understand that healthy food does not have to be boring for the palate. A few tweaks, and your favourite dish can help you in your fitness journey.

Also Read | Woman Loses 12 Kg In 3 Months, Nutritionist Shares Anti-Inflammatory Diet For Weight Loss